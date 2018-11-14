Data Loss Prevention Market worth $2.64 Billion by 2020

The report “Data Loss Prevention Market by Solution Type (Network DLP, Storage DLP, Endpoint DLP), by Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), by Applications, by Service, by Organization Size, by Vertical, and by Regions – Global Forecast to 2020”, defines and segments the Data Loss Prevention market into different sub-segments with an in-depth analysis and market size estimation. It also identifies the drivers and restraints for this market with insights on trends and opportunities.

[129 Pages Report] The data loss prevention market size is expected to grow from $0.96 Billion in 2015 to $2.64 Billion by 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.3% from 2015 to 2020.

The report also consists of MarketsandMarkets’ views of the key players and analysts’ insights on various developments that are taking place in the data loss prevention market space. The forecast period for market research report is 2015-2020. The research report covers the complete market, categorized into the following segments:

On the basis of solution type:

• Network DLP

• Endpoint DLP

• Storage/Data Center DLP

On the basis of application:

• Encryption

• Centralized Management

• Policy, Standards & Procedures

• Web & Email Protection

• Cloud Storage

• Incident Response & Workflow Management

On the basis of deployment type:

• On-Premise

• Cloud DLP

• On the basis of services:

• Consulting

• System Integration & Installation

• Managed Security Services (MSS)

• Education & Training

• Risk & Threat Assessment

On the basis of organization size:

• Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

• Enterprise

On the basis of verticals:

• Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence

• Government (Excluding Defense) and Public Utilities

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Telecomm and IT

• Healthcare

• Retail & Logistics

• Manufacturing

• Others

On the basis of regions:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2OK9OeS

MarketsandMarkets has broadly segmented the DLP market by solution type: network DLP, storage DLP, and endpoint DLP; by application: encryption, centralized management, policy, standards, and procedures, web and email protection, cloud storage, incident response and workflow management; by service: consulting, system integration and installation, managed security services, education and training, and risk and threat assessment; by deployment type: on-premise and cloud; by organization size: SMB and enterprise; by vertical: aerospace, defense & intelligence, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and logistics, telecommunication and IT, and other verticals; and by country: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).

The major force driving this market is expected to be the demand regulations and compliance and increase in data breaches. As enterprises are using public and private cloud opportunities such as Office 365, Box, and Amazon Web Services toward enhancing their operational agility and mobile workforce productivity, and lowering the costs which has created demand for Data Loss Prevention solutions has increased. Moreover, the law enforcement agencies are promoting efficient and effective use of technology toward protecting individual and organization data. The acts such as Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and Personal Information Protection and Electronics Document Act (PIPEDA) and standards such as Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) and Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) necessitate organizations to meet the requirements with these standards. The enterprises across the APAC region are expected to start investing in DLP projects in the coming years due to continuous sophisticated cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure.

The DLP market is estimated to grow from $0.96 Billion in 2015 to $2.64 Billion by 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.3% from 2015 to 2020. On the basis of regions, North America is expected to be the largest market in terms of market size, while emerging regions such as APAC and MEA are expected to experience increased market traction with high CAGRs during the forecast period.

Browse 76 tables and 56 figures spread through 129 pages and in-depth TOC on “Data Loss Prevention Market – Global Forecast to 2020”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-loss-prevention-advanced-technologies-market-531.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com