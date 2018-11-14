Franchising is a way to success

Franchising has gained on popularity the past couple of decades. No matter where you look, you realize you are very often dealing with a Franchise, for many reasons. Franchising has come a long way and is highly recognized now, considering that a lot of companies became successful because they were part of a big franchise system. When people think about franchising they usually think about restaurants or clothing brands, but there are more possibilities.

GMC AG, for example, offers their Business Center concept as a franchise system. It is a popular system which is based on a great business concept. Rieta de Soet, CEO of Global Management Consultants AG says, franchising opens up a lot of opportunities.

Business Center offer completeley equipped offices and conference rooms, that can be rented for a few days, weeks or even months and years. Business Center are perfect for franchising, because there is a great demand in renting shortterm-offices, rather than committing to one permanent office. And people like to move to different places and then know they can get the same quality and service like what they are already used to, says Rieta de Soet.

There are a lot of benefits coming from franchising. Franchising is perfect for people who want to pursuit their dream of having their own company. However franchising can minimize the risk of financial bankruptcy, because the new owner gets to work with a proven system, claims Rieta de Soet, CEO of Global Management Consultants AG.