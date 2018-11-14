Global Ginger Oil Market to Witness Healthy Expansion during 2025

Market Overview:

Ginger oil is extracted from ginger root, scientifically known as ZingiberOfficinale Roscoe, it is a warm, spicy, and energizing and pungent oil having wide application in food, medicine, and many another purpose. The scent and quality of ginger oil depends upon the distillation and quality of ginger used; ginger root is also one of the sources of tincture and supplements.Global ginger oilmarket was valued USD XX million in in 2018, the market is expected to grow with the CAGR of XX % in the forecasted period and to reach USD XX million by 2025.

Market Dynamics:

The Ginger Oil Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period. The growth of the Ginger Oil market is driven owing toits unique taste and its medicinal properties. It is light in colour and has the pleasant pungent aroma when added to any food and beverages. The major factor for the growth of the global ginger oil market is rising demand in food and beverage industry. Food and beverage manufacturers are using ginger oil in their products to add unique taste, flavour, and aroma in their products. Increasing demand for flavoured beverages and juices in a global market is also one of the factors influencing the demand from manufacturers to add ginger oil in their products as natural ingredient or flavour.

Key Players:

The Ginger Oilmarket consists global and regional players includingUmasreeTexplast, Berry Plastics Inc., Hanoi Plastic Bag JSC., ShrijikrupaPolypackPvt. Ltd., Da Nang Plastic Joint Stock Company, Abdos Polymers Ltd., STPGroup, Mondi plc and other.

Market Segmentation:

The global ginger oil market is segmented on the basis of application, distribution channel, type and region. On the basis of type, the ginger oil market is classified into organic and conventional. Based on application the ginger oil market is bifurcated into food, beverages, pharmaceutical and others. Further, the ginger oil market is fragmented by distribution channel into online retail, wholesaler/distributor, pharmacy stores, retail stores, and other retail formats.

Ginger Oil market by region segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The demand for ginger oil in a global market is primarily from North America and Asia-Pacific region for food, beverages, medicinal, cosmetic and for many other purposes.

Market segmented on the basis of type:

– Organic

– Conventional

Market segmented on the basis of application:

– Food

– Beverages

– Pharmaceutical

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of distribution channel:

– Wholesaler/Distributor,

– Retail Stores

– Pharmacy Stores

– Online Retail

– Other Retail Formats

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

