Global Poultry Disease Diagnostics Market Valued Over US$ 326.2 Bn in 2017 and Projected to Expand at CAGR of 10.2% over 2017 to 2025

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Poultry Disease Diagnostics: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2017 and Forecast 2018-2025” assesses the market performance over eight years forecast period over 2018-2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

Market Boosts and Restraining Factors:

Global poultry disease diagnostics market is anticipated to offer lucrative business opportunities over the forecast period. Surge in disease prevalence of diseases and availability of advanced technologies coupled with increased R&D expected to focus on novel diagnostic kits in order diagnosis of various poultry diseases.

Poultry industry has been experiencing tremendous changes from the decade, in order meet the burgeoning demand for meat and eggs. As per FAO, poultry sector has been expanding at 5 percent per annum meat production is growing at 30% rate.

Lower production cost, increased demand, specialized and more integrated facilities, and improvements in animal genetics, optimized nutrition, and adoption of state-of-art technologies are expected to create demand for poultry disease diagnostic market.

Rapid evolution of pandemic diseases is expected to create demand for poultry disease diagnostics market. Favorable government policies and availability of financial support are witnessing to stimulate the market over the forecast timeline. However, inadequate reimbursement policies are expected to acts as bottleneck for poultry disease diagnostics market.

Region Overview: Poultry Disease Diagnostics Market:

Geographically market has been segmented into following regions Viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Poultry disease diagnostics market is expected to gain traction over the forecast time frame owing to surge in the poultry production across the globe. As per statistics, Brazil produced 11.4 million tonnes, which is accounted for 12.7% of total global chicken production in 2011. Rising production of poultry coupled with increased chronic diseases witness unlock the potential of poultry disease diagnostics market.

China poultry disease diagnostics market is expected to dominate the market share in future. It is accounted for 13% of global poultry production. Surge in demand for white meat is expected to create demand for poultry disease diagnostics market.

Spain poultry disease diagnostics market is expected to witness for robust growth rate due to increased production as well as spreading of poultry diseases.

Market Segmentation: Poultry Disease Diagnostics Market

Poultry Disease Diagnostics market has been segmented on the basis of product, and disease type.

Based on the Product, poultry disease diagnostics market has been segmented into the following:

PCR test kits

ELISA test kits

Others

Based on disease, poultry disease diagnostics market has been segmented into the following:

1. Bacterial diseases

Fowl Typhoid/ Pullorum disease

Nectrotic enteritis

Fowl cholera

Avian Tuberculosis

Botulinum

2. Viral diseases

Newcastle disease

Adenovirus group

Infectious bursal disease

Reovirus infections

3. Parasitic diseases

Coccidiosis

Lymphoid Leukosis

4. Mycoses and Mycotoxicoses

Aspergillosis

Aspergillus granulomatous dermatitis

Aflatoxicosis

Candidiasis

5. Neoplastic diseases

Virus-induced neoplastic diseases marek’s disease

Lymphoid leukosis

Myelocytomatosis

Erythroblastosis

6. Others

Market overview: Poultry Disease Diagnostics Market

Spreading various bacterial, virus diseases, increased R&D expenditure, availability of advanced diagnostic test kits, and adoption of novel technologies enables create demand for poultry disease diagnostics market in future.

Market Participants: Poultry Disease Diagnostics Market

Global Poultry Disease Diagnostics market is dominated by players such as IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., BioChek, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Zoetis, Inc., GD Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, IDvet, AgroBioTek Internacional, AffiniTech, LTD., BioNote, Inc., BioinGentech Biotechnologies, Inc., and MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH.

Key Market Developments: Poultry Disease Diagnostics Market

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share and forecast from 2018-2025

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, key findings and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, challenges, and trends that are currently faced by the industry

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are working in the industry

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

