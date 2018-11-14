Welcome to the 16th International Conference “Black Sea Grain-2019”: April 10-11, 2019

We are glad to announce the start of registration for the XVI International Conference “Black Sea Grain-2019” to be held on April 10-11, 2019 in InterContinental hotel, Kyiv, Ukraine. Take advantage of Early Bird rates till Dec 31, 2018.

‘Black Sea Grain’ Conference is a recognized marketplace and a major meeting point for the top agribusiness community. It is a large communication platform, providing 2 days of exclusive agri market insights from leading industry experts, coverage of the global macroeconomic and regional trends, long term forecasts on commodities market, effective networking and face to face contacts with 700+ delegates.

Located in the heart of the Black Sea region, the conference annually brings together 700+ delegates from more than 400 companies and 50+ countries worldwide, serving to adjust business strategies and promote international trade.

Conference participants are represented by international producers and crushers of grains and oilseeds, agri holdings, traders, banks and investment funds, shipping, brokerage, insurance, surveying, law and consulting companies etc.

Among confirmed speakers:

• Sergey Feofilov, Director General, UkrAgroConsult (Ukraine)

• Dan Basse, President, AgResource (USA)

• Erik Norland, Executive Director, CME Group (UK)

• Elizaveta Malyshko, Grain market expert, UkrAgroConsult (Ukraine)

• Paul McAuliffe, President, World Commodity Analysis Corporation (USA)

• Julia Garkavenko, Oilseed market Expert, UkrAgroConsult (Ukraine)

Full list of the Speakers and Conference Agenda are available at the conference website.

