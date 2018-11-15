Global Cyclopentane Market Size, Share, Revenue, Demand and Production Report with Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

A new market research report titled “Global Cyclopentane Market Report, By Application (Residential Refrigerators, Commercial Refrigerators, Insulated Containers & Sippers, Insulating Construction Materials, Electrical & Electronics, Personal Care Products, Fuel & Fuel Additives and Others), By Function (Blowing Agent & Refrigerant, Solvent & Reagent and Others), By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023“, has been added to the wide online database overseen by TechSci Research. The study talks about the prime market growth factors alongside future projections that would affect the Global Cyclopentane Market amid the forecast period between 2018 and 2023. The concerned study is broken-down in various market factors including top players, demand & production stats, challenges, and opportunities with the end goal to edify the readers about the real scenario in the Global Cyclopentane Market.

Global Cyclopentane Market is projected to cross USD 300.0 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The market for cyclopentane is growing because of the increasing demand of refrigeration and freezers from the food and beverage industry, residential sector and the construction industry. Also, the demand for environment friendly products is propelling the growth of the global market for cyclopentane. In terms of application, the global Cyclopentane industry is categorized into Residential Refrigerators, Commercial Refrigerators, Insulated Containers & Sippers, Insulating Construction Materials, Electrical & Electronics, Personal Care Products, Fuel & Fuel Additives and Others.

Among all the applications, the residential refrigerators category was the largest in 2017. Taking into an account of geographical landscape, the cyclopentane industry in the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the largest growth during the forecast period. The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is primarily attributable to the rising demand of cyclopentane from the key industries of developing nations, such as China, India and Japan.

Some of the leading players in the Global Cyclopentane Market are HCS Group GmbH, Jilin Beihua Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., South Hampton Resources Inc, YEOCHUN NCC Co. Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical, Maruzen Petrochemical, SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd., Dymatic Chemicals etc.

