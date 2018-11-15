Global Electronics Adhesives Market, By Material, By Product Type, By Application and By Company, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

The TechSci Research’s report offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for Global Electronics Adhesives Market around the globe. The research study includes significant data and also forecasts of the global market which makes the research report a helpful resource for marketing people, analysts, industry executives, consultants, sales and product managers, and other people who are in need of major industry data in a ready-to-access format along with clear presentation of graphs and tables.

Global Electronics Adhesives market value is projected to grow at impressive CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Increasing number of patents filed for electronics adhesive products and growing demand for electronic devices, are propelling the growth of the Global Electronics Adhesives market during the forecast period. Based on the application, the Global Electronics Adhesives market has been segmented into Conformal Coating, Encapsulation, Surface Mounting and Wire Tacking. Owing to the increasing production of electronic products, the Surface Mounting segment is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on material, the Global Electronics Adhesives market has been segmented into Epoxies, Polyurethanes, Silicones and Acrylics. Acrylics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to its high-performance characteristics. Geographically, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa and Europe. Owing to the increasing production of consumer electronics in countries, such as India and China, abundance of raw material and cheap labour costs, the Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Some of the leading players in the Global Electronics Adhesives Market are Dymax Corporation, Henkel AG & Co KgaA, H.B. Fuller Company, 3M Company, Evonik Industries AG, Dow Corning, Alent Plc, BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Co., H.B. Fuller, etc.

