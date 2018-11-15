QA Mentor Announced to Offer Comparison Testing Service to Global Clients

On this occasion Ruslan Desyatnikov, Founder and CEO of the company announced that the company has a team of proficient software testing engineers that have been working dedicatedly on comparison testing projects for years. The company strives to benefit its customers with this proficiency and experience of the team by offering comparison testing services to its global customers.

As per the shared details, the software testing experts will test different areas to identify strengths and weaknesses of the software under test and will make a clear and easy to understand report that shows the comparison of the software with its competitors. The team will also help customers understand these strengths and weaknesses to assure that the customers of this best software testing company gain a clear understanding of the test results.

According to the details shared by Ruslan Desyatnikov, comparison testing is really important to create a well defined marketing and sales strategy for any business. The comparison testing service provides clear parameters for the business that can be used during different levels of the sales funnel. For example, the companies can understand their strengths over other competitors better. This information can be used in a lead generation campaign to attract more leads by showing the strengths. The information obtained about the product weaknesses will help sales team to be prepared to answer probing questions of the customers. Knowing weaknesses can help in either justifying them or taking actions to remove it to get a clear competitive edge.

The comparison testing services offered by this top QA company will test different facets of the product or business under test. Below is the list of the major areas to be tested as part of offered comparison testing service:

• Functional accuracy

• Overall Performance

• Quality of results and user experience

• Usability

• Documentations and

• Security

QA Mentor, software testing company, will perform comparison test for above mentioned or other crucial areas which will be defined based on the priority set by the customers. The company will also guide its customers in the process of defining areas to be tested to get better ROI based on its expertise in this arena.

This best software testing company provides top to bottom comparison testing service. It means the software testing experts start with the step of identifying the top competitors of the client company. The next step is to define the benchmark for all different aspects compared to competitors. The software then gets tested and a detailed comparison report is created and provisioned to the customers. This comparison test report will also have suggestions that will further help clients to overcome their weaknesses in the journey of becoming the best. It means the customers of this top QA Company doesn’t need to give a list of top competitors or provide any additional information. All hard work will be done by the software testing team of the QA Mentor.

