Northern VA Immigration Attorney Discusses The Naturalization Process

A Northern Virginia immigration attorney at Johnson & Masumi Law Firm released a blog discussion the US naturalization process. Understanding the steps in this process can help people better prepare for it.

Becoming a naturalized US citizen is a lengthy process. Candidates must be at least 18 years old at the time of filing their naturalization application. This application requires a fee of up to $725, a copy of the applicant’s permanent residency card, and other documentation, including marriage certificate or evidence of employment, if applicable. Naturalization candidates must also be a permanent resident for at least five years before applying and show that they have been physically present in the country for at least 30 months within that time frame. They should have a basic understanding of English, US history, and US government, and must also demonstrate good moral character and an appreciation for Constitutional values. Applicants will then be interviewed and quizzed on American civics and their English language skills, including reading, writing, and speaking. If they pass, they can then take an oath of allegiance and become citizens.

Good candidates for becoming US citizens include people who have lived in the country as permanent residents for five years, who would like to easily work and live in the US, and who want to take part in government services. While the process to become a citizen can be intensive, there are several important benefits. Citizens can vote, bring family members to the US, apply for federal jobs, become elected officials, keep their residency, and get government benefits. Citizenship allows people who would like to permanently live in the US to more fully participate in American life.

