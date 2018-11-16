The Irrigation Controllers Market Will Reach To USD 1,458.1 Million In 2023.

“Meticulous Research” in its latest publication states that, “the Irrigation Controllers Market is projected to reach USD 1,458.1 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.”

Smart controllers held a significant share of the global irrigation controller market in 2017, mainly due to “their higher adoption in the advanced nations, growing demand in developing countries owing to their variety of advantages over the traditional or basic irrigation controllers, growing food and water scarcity, increase in awareness among farmers about the benefits of smart irrigation, and government promotions and investments”.

Sprinkler irrigation method held the major share in global irrigation controllers’ market in 2017; however, drip irrigation method is set to be an emerging and rapidly growing irrigation technique during the forecast period due to increasing global fruits cultivation area and rising adoption of the closed field agriculture.

Non-agriculture application segment expected to see largest gains through 2023 due to “presence of large number of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and sports grounds, especially in developed countries and higher adoption of irrigation controllers to ensure the adequate water supply for these areas”.

This research report analyzes major geographies and provides comprehensive analysis of North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and RoE), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and RoAPAC), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and RoLATAM), and Middle East & Africa. North America captured a significant share in global irrigation controllers’ market in 2017.

