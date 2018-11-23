2018 Mobile Robotics Market Size: by Application, Type, Trend, Revenue, Overview, Growth and Forecasts-2023

Mobile Robotics Market is estimated to reach at market size of US ~$15 billion by the end of forecast period with CAGR of ~16% from year 2018 to year 2022.According to Market Research Future published research report on Mobile Robotics Market. High adoption of ground vehicles in manufacturing industry and high spending by government for the defence is driving the mobile robotics market.

Market Highlights:

Mobile Robot can be defined as an automatic machine which is capable of locomotion. These robots are equipped with advance technology which includes hardware, sensors, cameras and others and plays very vital role in the various application and can be programmed to do the task on their own in a predefined environment. This market is majorly driven by the factors such as development in the autonomous technology, growing demand for automatic equipment’s from aerospace and defence industry and growth of automation in the manufacturing industry whereas high price and maintenance are some of the restraints of the mobile robotics market.

Key players:

iRobot Corporation (U.S.),

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan),

Denso Corporation (Japan),

KUKA Robotics Corporation (Germany),

Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.),

Harvest Automation (U.S.),

FANUC Ltd (Japan),

Epson America, Inc., (U.S.),

Universal Robots (Denmark)

Yaskawa Motoman Robotics (U.S.)

Segments:

The global robots market has been segmented on the basis of components, type, application, industry and region. The components of mobile robotics includes- hardware which further has been segmented as- power units, control units, motors, sensors among others and software. On the basis of types, the market has been segmented as- ground vehicles, aerial vehicles and marine vehicles. The application of mobile robotics includes- inspection & maintenance, surveillance & security among others whereas industries includes- logistics & warehousing, manufacturing, aerospace & defence, healthcare, marine, entertainment among others.

Market Research Future Analysis:

Market Research Future analysis shows that the market of mobile robotics will grow exponentially in the upcoming years. As the industries such as defence and aerospace is growing around the world, the demand for on ground, aerial vehicles and marine vehicles will increase, leading to the high demand for the mobile robots. Mobile robots serves to many industries for various application including locomotion of inventory from one place to other in manufacturing or spying and security monitoring in defence industry.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is leading the market of Mobile Robots due to growing economy of the countries and rich environment of manufacturing industries. Major countries such as China, India, and Japan are contributing heavily in the growth of Mobile Robotics market whereas North America stands as second biggest market. High spending of government in aerospace and defence is one of the key driver for the market growth of Mobile Robotics. Europe stands as third biggest market due to the strong presence of healthcare industry in France, Germany & U.K among other countries.

