Automotive Cam Followers Market 2025 Research Report by Top Trends, Drivers and Challenges

A specific kind of roller or needle bearing that is specially prepared to abide by the cam lobe profiles is called a cam follower. It is known that the cam followers are available in wide variety of configurations. The most defining property is the process that the cam follower employs while mounting to its mating part. On the other hand, the stud style cam followers utilize a stud whereas the yoke style consists of a hole through the middle. It is also popularly known as a track follower. Cam followers are usually prepared from a wide range of materials entailing carbon steel, stainless steel, and urethane. The market will experience a significant upsurge in the next couple of years as most of the leading manufacturers engaged in the production of such components are giving more emphasis towards advancing modern technology and products with the assistance of improvements in material or manufacturing process.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Automotive Cam Followers in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Global Automotive Cam Followers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Crower

Comp cams

Lunati

Schaeffler

SM Germany

Jinan

Rane Engine Valve

Wuxi Xizhou

Yuhuan Huiyu

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Automotive Flat Tappets

Automotive Roller Tappets

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Other

On the basis of material type, Automotive Cam Followers Market can be segmented into Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, Chromium Plated, and Others. On the basis of vehicle type, Automotive Cam Followers Market can be segmented into Two-wheelers, Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles. On the basis of sales channel, Automotive Cam Followers Market can be segmented into OEM, and Aftermarket. On the basis of geography, Automotive Cam Followers Market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. As far as the geography is concerned, Asia Pacific is currently the dominating region and it is simultaneously accounting for the largest share in the market. It has been projected that the demand from the particular region will remain the highest until the next couple of years, the reason being high scale of vehicle production. The major contributors in Asia Pacific include countries like China, India, Japan and South Korea.

On the contrary, Western Europe is also coming up as one of the promising regions, the reason being availability of key technology providers in the respective region. The key players operating in the Automotive Cam Followers Market include Crower Cams & Equipment Company, Inc., Federal-Mogul LLC, Carter Manufacturing Ltd., RBC Bearings Inc., AB SKF, National Precision Bearing Group, THK CO., LTD., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, and Delphi Automotive LLP.

