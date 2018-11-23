Explore and have fun in beautiful Phi Phi islands with MyThailandTours online travel site

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Maharashtra, Mumbai (20/11/2018) – Phi Phi Islands can be easily reached by travelling with speedboats. Exploit the time you’ve got in the middle of a clear blue sea while leaping across the paradises constituting this petite string of relaxing islands. Each and every destination promises to give a brief and more intriguing excursion. Catch hold of the landscapes and witness each of the famous sights of Monkey Bay, Viking Cave, Pileh Cove and Loh Samah Bay while the cool breeze is busy blowing your hair. Keep floating at the Koh Phi Phi Don at the same time as you unwind on Bamboo Island.

Phi Phi is one among the most beautiful islands having smooth white sand, crystal clear water and glistering sea in shades of emerald and jade. Mesmerise the panoramic Phi Phi Islands around by the Andaman coasts to relish world class snorkelling and also to explore beautiful coves and lagoons. The famous movie ‘The Beach’ of Leonardo Di Caprio was shot at Maya Bay which is a must visit. The afternoon can be well spent out here by re-enacting the scenes in the film.

The best Phi Phi island tours can be enjoyed that offers all included transports from your departing point to the pier and back. Phi Phi Island by speedboat also facilitates many advantages which are already included in the price such as buffet lunch on beach restaurant, soft drinks, coffee and tea, drinking water, national park fees, Life jacket, free equipment for snorkelling, tour guide, insurance. All one has to carry is just Swimming suits, light t-shirts, beach towel, sunblock, sunglasses and camera. The tours are usually day tours so that one gets sufficient time to explore Thailand’s natural paradise with it coolness and serenity.

About Phi Phi Island Tours:

Phi Phi Island tours take you to the amazing snorkelling paradise of Thailand. It is a Mecca for snorkelers. Make the most out for the best experiences of sea trip from the Phuket coasts to the beautiful Phi Phi Islands using a speedboat tour. You are just a click, a phone call and a chat away from selecting the holiday of your dreams in Thailand. Get the best deals throughout wonderful Thailand with magnificent Phi Phi Island Tours from Thailand’s best boutique tour companies for great holidays and travels ideas.

