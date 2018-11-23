Zinc Acetate Market Competitive Analysis 2018 To 2025

Zinc acetate is a white crystalline salt having a faint acetic odor and an astringent taste. Zinc acetate salt typically occurs as a dihydrate and is normally used in medical preparations. Zinc acetate usually occurs in powdered or flakes or in plate form. Zinc acetate is used in dietary supplements and even in chemical synthesis applications. Zinc acetate is also used as an excipient in a range of pharmaceutical formulations such as lotions, topical gels and subcutaneous injections. The significant growth in the pharmaceutical applications is expected to drive the market for zinc acetate in the next six years. In addition to pharmaceutical applications, industrial applications such as wood preservative, ethylene acetate manufacturing are also expected to act as key drivers for zinc acetate market in the forecast period. Considering the wide array of application, the market for zinc acetate is anticipated to increase substantially in the emergent economies during the forecast period.

Zinc acetate is manufactured through the reaction of glacial acetic acid with zinc oxide, followed by crystallization and separation by centrifugation, continued subsequently by drying and milling to form crystals of zinc acetate. Zinc acetate salt is mainly used in the preparation of oral dosages primarily for dietary supplements. Zinc acetate is a principally useful salt for lozenges preparation as acetate does not bind zinc, resulting in better release of all the zinc content present in lozenges. Zinc acetate is also used to treat patients having zinc deficiency. Zinc acetate is normally sold as an astringent in the ointment form (a topical lotion) or could be combined with an antibiotic such as erythromycin in the contemporary treatment of acne.

Zinc acetate is generally sold as a topical antipruritic ointment. In addition, zinc acetate is also used as a key excipient in numerous pharmaceutical formulations including gels and lotions. The wide array of pharmaceutical applications is expected to act as a major driver for zinc acetate in the next six years. Moreover, zinc acetate is also used in manufacturing other zinc salts and polymers. Furthermore, zinc acetate is also used as a wood preservative and as a dye mordant. In a nut shell, the broad spectrum of applications is anticipated to enhance the present market size of zinc acetate during the forecast period.

Considering the regional market, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for zinc acetate in the next few years. One of the major reasons expected is the considerable rise in the medical industry in these emergent economies. Additionally, there is an enormous market potential for the pharmaceutical industry in the countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Qatar, Thailand and Brazil due to growth in health awareness and considerable demand for dietary supplements in these countries.

This will eventually generate a huge demand for zinc acetate in these nations. In addition, the U.S. and European nations are steadily recovering from the economic crisis and further increasing the demand for zinc acetate. The increased demand for zinc acetate from these developed regions is mainly due the significant growth of pharmaceutical industry in these developed regions. Moreover, the demand for wood preservatives and other industrial applications using zinc acetate is projected to drive the global demand for zinc acetate in the forecast period.

Some of the players functioning in the zinc acetate market include TIB Chemicals AG, Lianyungang Tongyuan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Niacet Corporation, GFS Chemicals, Inc and Vasa Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd.

