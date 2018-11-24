AIR OPERATED DOUBLE DIAPHRAGM PUMP:

Antlia Engineering Works has been a leading manufacturer of Air Operated Double Diaphragm (AODD) Pump. We supply engineered solutions across industries.

Our Air Operated Double Diaphragm Pump can be used for difficult-to-pump applications in Petrochemical Plants, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceutical, Food Processing, Mining, Marine and various other applications. Air Operated Double Diaphragm Pump are easy to maintain, provide reliable performance, and eliminate downtime to give you the best performance.

LEFT STROKE

The air valve guides pressurized air to the posterior of stomach A. The compacted air is connected straightforwardly to the fluid segment isolated by elastomeric stomachs. The stomach goes about as a detachment layer between the packed air and fluid, adjusting the heap and expelling mechanical worry from the stomach. The compacted air moves the stomach far from the middle square of the siphon. The contrary stomach is pulled in by the pole associated with the pressurized stomach. Stomach B is on its suction stroke; air behind the stomach has been constrained out to the air through the fumes port of the siphon.

The development of stomach B toward the middle square of the siphon makes a vacuum inside chamber B. Environmental weight powers liquid into the delta complex constraining the channel valve ball off its seat. Fluid is allowed to move past the gulf valve ball and fill the fluid chamber (see shaded region).

MID STROKE

At the point when the pressurized stomach, stomach An, achieves the limit of its release stroke, the air valve diverts pressurized air to the posterior of stomach B. The pressurized aviation based armed forces stomach B far from the inside square while pulling stomach A to the middle square.

Stomach B is presently on its release stroke. Stomach B powers the gulf valve ball onto its seat because of the water driven powers created in the fluid chamber and complex of the siphon. These equivalent pressure driven powers lift the release valve ball off its seat, while the contrary release valve ball is constrained onto its seat, compelling liquid to course through the siphon release. The development of stomach A toward the inside square of the siphon makes a vacuum inside fluid chamber A. Barometrical weight powers liquid into the delta complex of the siphon. The channel valve ball is constrained off its seat permitting the liquid being siphoned to fill the fluid chamber.

RIGHT STROKE

At finishing of the stroke, the air valve again diverts air to the posterior of stomach A, which begins stomach B on its fumes stroke. As the siphon achieves its unique beginning stage, every stomach has experienced one fumes and one release stroke.

This comprises one finish siphoning cycle. The siphon may take a few cycles to totally prime contingent upon the states of the application.