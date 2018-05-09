Bundle of Talent Anaika Mehra received Student of the Year Award

Anaika Mehra, student of class 12, G D Goenka Public School received the prestigious Times NIE Student of the Year Award 2017-18 for displaying a combination of talent, academic excellence, leadership ability and contribution made to society. She is also a recipient of AP Scholar International Award and has been a scholastic awardee since class 3rd.

Anaika Mehra is a trained in Odissi Classical dancer and had her Rang Pravesh under her Guru Padma Vibhushan and Dr Sonal Mansingh in September 2017. She has also performed at Common Wealth Games Opening Ceremony 2010 and has been presented by her Guru in various forums and venues in India which include Purana Qila National Cultural Festival, National Reality Show “Bharat Ki Shan RumJhum”, Jagannath festival, KalaYatra and others.

An upcoming artist her painting was selected at the Indo-Pakistan Cultural event to be exhibited in Pakistan. She held a Solo Art Exhibition,”Quitessence”, in December 2017 which was inspired by dance and nature. She was selected to participate in the Indo-Bhutan Exchange programme.

A Black Belt, she has won International silver medal in South Asia Cup Sports Jeet Kune Do Championship, Thailand (2017) and Gold Medal at 6th International Jeet Kune Do Championship, Sri Lanka(2013). An aquaphile, she has represented North Zone in swimming CBSE Nationals at Meerut and has represented Delhi in Junior Nationals at Bengaluru. She has won medals at CBSE North Zone, Delhi State, YMCA, Talent search and various inter school swimming competitions.

She has been involved in community service since an early age. Her project “Dance without Eyes” aimed at helping the Visually Impaired to exercise independently, she designed equipment, Bar Guider, using rods, bands and motion sensors .This was featured on Zee News (2017). She has developed routines to reduce stress among teenagers and held workshops at Vidia Foundation. She was honored with Pramerica Spirit of community Award 2018.