Cloud Robotics Market 2018-2022 – Sales Revenue, Grow Pricing and Industry Growth Analysis

Market Scenario:

Cloud robotics is a field of robotics that attempts to raise cloud technologies such as cloud computing, cloud storage, and other internet technologies centered on the benefits of converged infrastructure and shared services for robotics. Cloud robotics is an upcoming trend in the intelligent system of an industry. It consist of characteristics of both robotics as well as cloud base technology. From robotics, it has derived three functionalities such as sensation, actuation, and control whereas, from cloud technology it has enabled ubiquitous, convenient, on demand network access to a shared pool of configurable resources such as servers and storage systems which support in minimal management effort or service provider interaction.

The key drivers contributing to the growth of the Cloud Robotics Market are the rising demand for automation across industries, rising internet and cloud infrastructure, rapid progress of wireless technology and rapid development of software framework. However, lack of technical expertise and high installation cost are some of the factors expected to hamper the growth of cloud robotics market in the forecast period 2016-2022.

Global Cloud Robotics Market is expected to reach approximately USD 17 Billion by the end of 2022 with 29% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

Key Players:

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.)

Kuka AG (Germany)

ABB Group (Switzerland)

Fanuc Corporation (Japan)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Ortelio Ltd. (UK), Calvary Robotics (U.S.)

Motion Controls Robotics (U.S.).

Segments:

The Global Cloud Robotics market has been segmented on the basis of type, connectivity, application and region. By type, the market has been bifurcated into proxy based, peer based and clone based cloud robotics. On the basis of connectivity, the market can be segmented as Wi-Fi, bluetooth, 3G, 4G, RF and infrared connectivity. On the basis of application the market includes- defense, manufacturing, transportation, agriculture, healthcare, retail and aerospace among others. Further, the market has been segmented into four regions which include- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

On the basis of connectivity, the 3G segment accounted for the largest market share due to its reliability, accessibility and easy to use features. However, the technology has become standard as more number of companies are introducing competitive products thereby expected to limit the market growth in coming years.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share majorly due to adoption of robotics technology in the field of defense, security & health care. Further, mobile technology also played an important role in connecting the cloud based systems to the robot & controllers with the support of cloud technologies to provide high performance and communication infrastructure of modern data centers thereby expected to increase the growth of modern industrial infrastructure in North America region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period 2016-2022, majorly due to increasing demand for advanced technologies, increasing internet infrastructure and changing mobile technology in the region.

Intended Audience

Cloud Robotics Manufacturers

Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Software developers

Vendors

Semiconductor Manufacturers

Stakeholders

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

Study Objectives of Global Cloud Robotics Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global cloud robotics market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global cloud robotics market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, connectivity, application and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Cloud Robotics market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Research Methodology

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Continues…

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Type

Table 2 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Connectivity

Table 3 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Application

Table 4 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Regions

Table 5 North America Cloud Robotics Market, By Country

Continues…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Type

Figure 2 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Type (%)

Figure 3 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Connectivity (%)

Figure 4 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Application (%)

Figure 5 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Regions (%)

Continues…

