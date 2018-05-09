JMC Equipment’s Tire Changers Makes Things Easier for Repair Shops

JMC Equipment’s wide selection of tire changers provides many specifications, like integrated tire inflation system and lever-less technology that offer convenience to garage owners and repair shops.

[DOVER, 05/09/2018] – Technology has made a lot of things easier for the automotive industry. JMC Equipment’s huge inventory of tire changers allows businesses to maximize profits and auto enthusiasts to work on their vehicles with ease.

Tire Changers are Game-changers

JMC Equipment knows that tire changers serve as one of the most fundamental pieces of equipment for garage or car repair shop owners. Its many attributes would also meet the requirements of auto enthusiasts who prefer to work on their vehicles.

The tire changers of the company offer the following specifications:

• Integrated tire inflation system

• Shovel-type or roller bead separators

• Lever-less mounting and demounting

• Air surge pulse for improved bead seating and quicker inflation speed

• Low-speed drive systems with increased torque for servicing touch combinations

These specifications come with the tire changer, but customers need to bear in mind the type of auto serviced.

“All of these added bells and whistles may come at an elevated cost so it is important to remember what is best for your shop/garage and your wallet,” JMC Equipment says.

Brands that Promise Quality

JMC Equipment houses the biggest names in the industry. With more than 50 different tire changers, the company promises to offer variety and quality at reasonable costs.

• CEMB Tire Changers – CEMB updates its products to keep up with the changes and demands of the industry. The company offers nothing but state-of-the-art tire changers. With robust and adaptable technology, CEMB provides a specialized section on heavy-duty tire changers.

• Ranger Changers – Rare Tire Changers offers manufacturing excellence portrayed in their automotive products. As one of the top-selling brands, its wheel technology feature makes one forget the difficulty of tire changing.

• Corghi Tire Changers – Corgi pushes the standards of automotive innovation with its cutting-edge lever-less technology. Its automatic data acquisition feature works wonders for tire profiling.

About JMC Equipment

JMC Equipment has been operating since 2013. Its main goal has always been to provide high-quality automotive equipment at affordable prices. The automotive company has helped out thousands of auto enthusiasts and auto repair shops in spotting alternative efficient automotive products.

The company also provides a complete line of automotive tools and equipment for any vehicle. To find out more, visit https://jmcautomotiveequipment.com/ today.