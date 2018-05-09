Mammography Systems Market : Global Opportunities & Forecast 2018-2023-GMI Research

Global Mammography Systems Market by Product Type (Analog, Digital), End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Diagnostic Centres), Technology (and by Geography – Opportunities & Forecast 2018-2023

The rising incidence of breast cancer is expected to bolster the demand of the global mammography systems market in the next 5 years. Breast cancer is one of the most common type of cancer witnessed in the female population. Mammography systems are used for the initial diagnosis of breast cancer.

The global mammography systems market is expected to be driven by the technological innovation being carried out by the key players operating in the market to provide unprecedented image quality along with reliable accuracy. Along with it, the rising cancer awareness coupled with the introduction of breast screening programs is expected to further contribute to the growth of the global mammography systems market.

The market is witnessing a rising trend towards the use of high resolution 3D imaging which provides high quality images making it easier for the radiologist to detect fine calcifications.

The global market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end use, technology and key geographies from 2018-2023. On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into 2D and 3D mammography systems. The 2D mammography systems segment is expected to account for the highest share whereas the 3D mammography systems segment is expected to witness growth at the highest CAGR. Also, on the basis of product type, digital mammography systems segment is expected to account for a high market share.

This research report on mammography systems market provides in-depth analysis of the global mammography systems market based on product type, technology, end use, and major geographies for the period from 2018 to 2023. The report highlights the major market drivers pushing the growth and challenges faced by market participants. The research report provides market size and forecast for mammography systems market. The report also analyses the competitive landscape and the major player and their strategies in 2018. The competitive landscape section of the report also captures and highlights the recent development in the market.

The report also profiles the key players operating in the market such as Fujifilm Holdings, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers USA, Hologic Inc., Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Planmed OY, and IMS Giotto S.P.A.

Key questions this research would answer:

1- Is the mammography systems market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

2- What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3- What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? What are the regional hotspots for growth in the mammography systems market?

4- What are the various application areas and how they are poised to grow?

The global mammography systems market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use, technology, and geography:

Global Mammography Systems Market by Product Type

• Analog

• Digital

Global Mammography Systems Market by End Use

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centres

• Diagnostic Centres

Global Mammography Systems Market by Technology

• 2-D Mammography System

• 3-D Mammography System

Global Mammography Systems Market Competitive Landscape

• Major Players and their Key Strategies

• New product launches

• Mergers and acquisitions

• Collaborations, partnerships, agreements and joint venture

Table of Contents (TOC)

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Study Objectives

2.2 Market Definition

2.2.1 Market Covered

2.2.2. Geographical Coverage

2.2.3. Study Years & Currency

2.3. Market Stakeholders

2.4. Key Questions this Study will Answer

2.5. GMI Research’s Approach & Methodology

3 Global Mammography Systems Market – Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Drivers

3.6 Restraints

3.7 Trends

4 Global Mammography Systems Market Revenue Forecast till 2023

5 Global Mammography Systems Market by Product Type Revenue Forecast till 2023

5.1 Analog Mammography System

5.2 Digital Mammography System

6 Global Mammography Systems Market by End Use Revenue Forecast till 2023

6.1 Hospitals

6.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centres

6.3 Diagnostic Centres

7 Global Mammography Systems Market by Technology Revenue Forecast till 2023

7.1. 2 D Mammography System

7.2. 3 D Mammography System

8 Global Mammography Systems Market by Geography Revenue Forecast till 2023

8.1 North America Mammography Systems Market Revenue Forecast till 2023

8.1.1. North America Mammography Systems Market by Product Type

(Option 1: 25% customization)

8.1.1.1. Analog Mammography Systems

8.1.1.2. Digital Mammography Systems

8.1.2. North America Mammography Systems Market by End Use

8.1.2.1. Hospitals

8.1.2.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centres

8.1.2.3. Diagnostic Centres

8.1.3. North America Mammography Systems Market by Technology

8.1.1.1. 2 D Mammography System

8.1.1.2. 3 D Mammography System

8.2 Europe Mammography Systems Market Revenue Forecast till 2023

8.2.1. Europe Mammography Systems Market by Product Type (Option 2: 25% customization)

8.2.1.1. Analog Mammography Systems

8.2.1.2. Digital Mammography Systems

8.2.2. Europe Mammography Systems Market by End Use

8.2.2.1. Hospitals

8.2.2.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centres

8.2.2.3. Diagnostic Centres

8.2.3. Europe Mammography Systems Market by Technology

8.2.2.1. 2 D Mammography System

8.2.2.2. 3 D Mammography System

8.3 Asia-Pacific Mammography Systems Market Revenue Forecast till 2023

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Mammography Systems Market by Product Type

(Option 3: 25% customization)

8.3.1.1. Analog Mammography Systems

8.3.1.2. Digital Mammography Systems

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Mammography Systems Market by End Use

8.3.2.1. Hospitals

8.3.2.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centres

8.3.2.3. Diagnostic Centres

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Mammography Systems Market by Technology

8.3.3.1. 2 D Mammography System

8.3.3.2. 3 D Mammography System

8.4 Rest of the World Mammography Systems Market Revenue Forecast till 2023

8.4.1. Rest of the World Mammography Systems Market by Product Type

(Option 4: 25% customization)

8.4.1.1. Analog Mammography Systems

8.4.1.2. Digital Mammography Systems

8.4.2. Rest of the World Mammography Systems Market by End Use

8.4.2.1. Hospitals

8.4.2.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centres

8.4.2.3. Diagnostic Centres

8.4.3. Rest of the World Mammography Systems Market by Technology

8.4.3.1. 2 D Mammography System

8.4.3.2. 3 D Mammography System

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Share Analysis, 2018

9.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

9.2 Competitive Dashboard

10 Company Profiles (Option 5: 25% Customization – Profiles of 5 Additional

Companies of your Choice)

10.1 Fujifilm Holdings

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financials

10.1.3. Recent Developments

10.2 GE Healthcare

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financials

10.2.3. Recent Developments

10.3 Siemens Healthineers USA

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financials

10.3.3. Recent Developments

10.4 Hologic Inc.

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financials

10.4.3. Recent Developments

10.5. Philips Healthcare

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financials

10.5.3. Recent Developments

10.6. IMS Giotto S.P.A.

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financials

10.6.3. Recent Developments

10.7. Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financials

10.7.3. Recent Developments

10.8. Planmed OY

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financials

10.8.3. Recent Developments

10.9. Carestream Health Inc.

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financials

10.9.3. Recent Developments

11 About GMI Research

