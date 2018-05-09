Military Airborne Radar Market Considering Insights and Trends for 2018 – 2023

Military Airborne Radar Market – Overview:

In the recent years, there has been a significant change in the warfare technologies and in the landscape of radar capabilities, which have had a direct impact on the security of countries. Along with the developments in electronic warfare, detection, and range, there has been a simultaneous increase in the development of advanced radar systems, which are being widely used by the global air forces, for targeting, monitoring, and navigation purposes.

Airborne radar systems provide pilots the capability of engaging and identifying remote targets, detecting and tracking missile and enemy movements, surveying border areas, and integrating information with related forces. In the meantime, civilian users use the systems to increase the situational awareness of commercial airliners indirectly focusing on improving safety.

The large demand for airborne military radars is a replication of growing risks of air strikes and access of terrorists in the various boundary regions. There is a huge scope for research and development in military airborne radar market during the forecast period, owing to various innovative approaches in the airborne military radar.

Major Key Players

Raytheon Company (U.S.),

Saab AB (Sweden),

Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel),

Leonardo S.p.A (Italy),

Northrop Grumman (U.S.),

Lockheed Martin (U.S.),

Terma (Denmark),

BAE Systems (U.K),

Aselsan (Israel),

Harris Corporation (U.S.),

Thales Group (France), and L3 Technologies (U.S.).

The military airborne radar market to witness a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The global market for military airborne radar is rising due to various aspects, such as the launch of drones, militaries trade systems, territorial conflicts among different geographical regions leads to rise in demand for radar market. Geopolitical uncertainty in the Asia Pacific as well as the Middle East regions is also rising to a larger extent. It is observed that defense divisions and ministries are the primary buyers of military airborne radars in the Asia Pacific region. Aspects such as automation of surveillance and defense technology systems help to optimize the operational activities for the military radar systems. Additionally, the high cost of space-based radars and growing cyber warfare are the two key factors challenging the military radar market from achieving its optimum potential. The present vendors of this market will continue to gain new opportunities from trends such as growing use of unmanned combat systems for battlefield surveillance and rise in demand for ballistic missiles, provided they can overcome the problems related to noise disturbances and electromagnetic blocking.

The North American region is expected to account for the largest proportion of the total global expenditure on military radars. It continues to lead as the most profitable region, serving a high volume of demand for military airborne radar due to strong backing from the government and the presence of several leading vendors in the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. has made significant investments in radar technology, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. Moreover, high demand in North America is primarily driven by programs such as Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) program, Space Fence program, procurement of AN/TPS-63, AN/TPS-59, and AN/TPS-80 radar systems, Three Dimensional Expeditionary Long Range Radar (3DELRR) program, and Acoustic Rapid COTS Insertion (A-RCI) program.

Regarding Asia Pacific, emerging economies such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan are rated as the most profitable country-wide markets.

