The Lauren Ashtyn Collection Announces A Chance For Women To Be Featured On Its Website

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection recently announced that it is giving women all over the country a unique opportunity to be featured on its website. The company stated that every woman has a story to tell, and its most recent promotion gives women all over the United States a chance to tell that story.

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection indicated that women can give themselves the opportunity to be featured on the company’s website, simply by using the hashtag #THELAURENASHTYNCOLLECTION on Instagram. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection mentioned that it loves and appreciates all of its fans around the country, and this promotion is a way of recognizing those fans. https://www.facebook.com/thelaurenashtyncollection/

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection went on to state that it posts several helpful pictures and videos on Instagram, as it finds this platform to be a great way to connect to women who are seeking to learn more about hair care. The company indicated that its goal is to connect with women wherever they are at, through a variety of social media platforms. The company also shared that social media promotions like the hashtag promotion offer a great way to connect with its fanbase. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection went on to state that it plans to offer several similar social media promotions in the near future. The company also mentioned that it has an active presence on Facebook and YouTube, as well as Instagram. Further company details can be found at https://goo.gl/EYwt4i

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection concluded its announcement by providing company information. The company stated that Lauren Ashtyn is the daughter of a hairstylist, and grew up with a passion for hair. The company also indicated that it provides hair extensions, in addition to hair care products and accessories. The company went on to mention that its hair extensions are 100% human European hairpieces, and are fully customizable with regard to color, cut and style. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection closed by saying that its clip-in extensions provide length and volume in a snap. Reviews concerning the hair extension company are available at https://www.google.com/maps/place/162+E+Main+St,+Spartanburg,+SC+29306/@34.9503,-81.9318907,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x8857758b11b8cbcb:0x8922b6b3a1726ffc!8m2!3d34.9503!4d-81.929702

Contact:

Christopher Guest

Company: The Lauren Ashtyn Collection

Phone: (865)641-0751

Address: 162 East Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29306

Email: Contact@laurenashtyn.com

Website: https://thelaurenashtyncollection.com/