Appendicitis Market Definition, Symptoms and Treatments Review 2018

Market Synopsis of the Global Appendicitis Market

Inflammation of the appendix is known as appendicitis. Abdominal pain, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, fever, and abdominal tenderness are common symptoms of appendicitis. The condition can be diagnosed by imaging test such as abdominal X-ray, ultrasonography, CT scan, and laparoscopy. CT scan is found to be more accurate than ultrasound examination for detecting acute appendicitis. If the condition is untreated, it many lead to perforation of the appendix, and infectious fluids many spill into the abdominal cavity. This can lead to peritonitis, an inflammation of the abdominal cavity’s lining which may be fatal.

Rising demand for diagnostic and treatment options of appendicitis, and increasing prevalence of appendicitis are the major driver for the growth of appendicitis market across the globe. The market is also accelerated due to the growth of medical device industry in developed regions. The U.S. product differentiation is another important factor fuelling the market growth. Additionally, the key players in the market are focusing on strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, product development, and others.

In the U.S., one in 20 people is diagnosed with appendicitis. The condition is found to be rare under age 2 and most common between ages 10 and 30.

The global appendicitis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Segments

The global appendicitis market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into acute, and chronic appendicitis.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into physical examination, White Blood Cell count, urinalysis, and imaging test. Imaging Test is further segmented into abdominal X-ray, ultrasonography, CT scan, laparoscopy, and others

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented antibiotics, appendectomy, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis of the Global Appendicitis Market

Considering the global scenario of the gall bladder treatment market, there are four main regions: America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

America accounts for the largest market share owing to the rising prevalence of acute appendicitis. Presence of major medical device manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies, well-developed healthcare industry also determine the market growth. America consists of two regions namely, North America and South America. North America holds the major market share owing to the rising awareness about prevalence of appendicitis among children and adults, and availability of emergency diagnostic services. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure by the developed economies such as the U.S is another important factor for fuelling the growth of the market in Americas.

Europe holds the second largest market share in global appendicitis market. Germany, France and the U.K are the major contributors to the Europe appendicitis market owing to increasing demand for the technological advanced diagnostic devices, and overall growth of healthcare sector. Pharmaceutical companies are engaged in research and development activities for the development of new drugs for appendicitis, which further fuels the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market increasing geriatric population, and introduction of new & advanced diagnostic options such as CT scan, and rising demand for specialty healthcare services in regions such as India have fuelled the market growth. Additionally, mergers, acquisitions, partnership, and other strategic approaches by key players in the market also fuels the market.

The Middle East & Africa account for the lowest share in the global appendicitis owing to steady but positive growth of healthcare sector form last few years. In the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia have well known specialty care centers for the treatment for chronic diseases, which will further determine the progress of healthcare industry. Moreover, developed healthcare infrastructure, government support and increasing healthcare expenditure in the Middle Eastern countries fuels the market growth. In Africa, there is an increasing demand for primary care services including diagnostic services for chronic diseases.

Key Players in the Global Appendicitis Market

Some of the key players in this market are Siemens (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Japan), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer (U.S.), Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (Japan), and others.

