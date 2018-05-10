Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market US$ 2.7 Billion by 2023

The global spinal cord stimulation devices market expected to reach US$ 2.7 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 5.6% over the forecast period 2018-2023, due to fast advancing applications and technologies, allowing more effective and individualized treatment for patients.

The global spinal cord stimulation devices market research report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2015 to 2023), market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global spinal cord stimulation devices market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. In addition, the global spinal cord stimulation devices market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries. The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments.

Major players operating in the global spinal cord stimulation devices market and profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (St. Jude Medical, Inc.), Boston Scientific Corp., Medtronic PLC, Nevro Corp., Saluda Medical, and Stimwave Technologies. Inc.

1. Product/Device Type

1.1. Rechargeable

1.2. Non-rechargeable

2. Application

2.1. Degenerative Disk Disease (DDD)

2.2. Failed Back Syndrome (FBS)

2.3. Multiple Back Operations

2.4. Unsuccessful Disk Surgery

2.5. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

2.6. Arachnoiditis or Lumbar Adhesive Arachnoiditis

3. End User

3.1. Hospitals

3.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

4. Geography

4.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

4.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

4.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

4.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC

4.5. Rest of the World

5. Company Profiles

5.1. Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (St. Jude Medical, Inc.)

5.2. Boston Scientific Corp.

5.3. Medtronic PLC

5.4. Nevro Corp.

5.5. Saluda Medical

5.6. Stimwave Technologies. Inc.

