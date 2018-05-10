The Industrial Control Systems Security Market Competition Intelligence report provide an in-depth insight pertaining to the latest strategic developments in this arena. The report offers comprehensive coverage on the recent initiatives by the top market participants including ABB Group, Belden Inc., Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet Inc., General Electric (GE), and Honeywell International, Inc. among others. The study facilitates in understanding the market trends by narrowing it down to company level. Also, the well-designed proprietary KBV Cardinal Matrix portrays the competitive strategic position of the companies in the Industrial Control Systems Security Market.

Further, the report profiles the leading companies under company profile section. Each company profile enables to have in-depth understanding about business performance, segmental analysis, R&D spendings and key strategic development highlights.

Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market Size

The Industrial Control Systems Security Market would attain market size of $13,012.3 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2017 -2023. Industrial control systems are integrated into a wide range of industrial machineries, internationally. The ICS website networks monitor, manage and administer almost everything and everything which includes nuclear power plants along with other utilities to HVAC installations, robotics including prison cell doors. The rapid growth in the incidences of cyber-attacks and network security threats, considerable growth in the investments linked to smart technologies, as well as governmental support for Industrial Control Systems Security have driven the demand for ICS security solutions. The use of Industrial Control Systems helps in analysing industrial processes such as those in oil and gas, nuclear, power transmission and distribution, manufacturing, chemical, and other companies.

According to the Product style, the Industrial Control Systems Security market is segmented into Solution and Services. The Solution market is additional segmented into Firewall, Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System, Antivirus/Anti-Malware, Unified Threat Management & SIEM, Data Loss Prevention, Distributed Denial of Service, SCADA Encryption, Virtualization Security, Recognition & Access Management etc. The Products and services industry is segmented into Risk Management system Providers, Design, Integration, & Consulting, Managed Services and Audit & Reporting. Based on the Security Type, the industry is segmented into Endpoint Security measure, Application Security, Database Security and Network Security. The verticals covered under the report include Power, Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing and Others.

