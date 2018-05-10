Wi-Fi Chipset Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2016-2022; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

Market Scenario:

A wireless chipset is a piece of internal hardware, a system-on-chip (SoC) that allows a device to communicate with another wireless-enabled device. This Wi-Fi chipset is used in many applications as smart phones, personal computers, laptops and others.

In this rapidly progressing environment, the growing demand of high-tech electronic products, increasing integration of Wi-Fi into homes and enterprises is contributing in the growth of electronic industry resulting to positive growth in the Wi-Fi Chipset Market. Developments in computer aided systems; wearable technology, internet of things (IoT), automated technologies are some of the major driving factors of Wi-Fi chipset market. The study indicates a rising popularity of smart phones, tablets and laptops resulting in demand of high data speeds ultimately increase the demand for Wi-Fi chipsets. Moreover launch of new frequency bands would be a driving factor for the Wi-Fi chipset market. The global Wi-Fi chipset market has been segmented on the basis of application, band, and end-user. The Wi-Fi chipset can be available in 3 bands as single, dual and tri bands. The study indicates that the restraining factor for the Wi-Fi chipset market would be high costs and licensing.

The Global Wi-Fi chipset Market is expected to grow at USD 20 Billion by 2022, at 4% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players:

Atmel Corporation (U.S.)

Broadcom Corporation(U.S.)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Texas Instruments Incorporated. (U.S.)

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Bermuda)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Peraso Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

Quantenna Communications Inc. (U.S.).

Segments:

The Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market has been segmented on the basis of application, band, and end-user.

Wi-Fi chipset by Applications:

Mobile device applications

Media & entertainment applications

Automation applications

Others

Wi-Fi chipset by End-user:

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Retail

Automotive

Manufacturing

Others

Wi-Fi chipset by Band:

Single Band

Dual band

Tri-band

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Wi-Fi chipset Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that Asia- Pacific region would grow significantly in the Wi-Fi chipset market by the forecast period.

Asia – Pacific countries like China, India and Japan are ahead in the in Wi-Fi chipset market due to increasing penetration of high-tech devices, growth of the consumer electronics manufacturing industry, developments in wireless communication sector, economic development, growing digitization, and many more in this region. The study predicts that Latin America would also show a significant growth in Wi-Fi chipset market.

Intended Audience

Technology investors

network equipment vendors

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Original design manufacturers (ODMs)

Wireless communication IC manufacturers

Semiconductor foundry service providers

Component manufacturers

Assembly, testing, and packaging vendors

software/application providers

user equipment manufacturers

Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Study Objectives of Wi-Fi Chipset Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Wi-Fi chipset Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Wi-Fi chipset Market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of application, band, and end-user.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Wi-Fi chipset Market.

