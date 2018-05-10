FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Scott Benjamin

1611 Roswell Road

Marietta, GA 30062

770.604.1367 | events@x-drenaline.com

http://xdrenaline.com

X-drenaline Partners with Math Mind Workshop to Offer STEM Camps

Summer Camp signup now open online

MARIETTA, GA – MAY 1, 2017 –X-drenaline, Atlanta’s premier indoor family fun center and trampoline park, is teaming up with Math Mind Workshop to offer STEM-focused summer camps.

Registration for these unique camps is open for week-long summer camps with sessions offered June 19-23, June 26-30, July 10-14 and July 17-21.

Math Mind Workshop camps focus on math, the language of science and engineering. This summer’s Math Mind Workshop summer camp explores the science of trampolines.

Elementary-age children will enjoy Bounce Blast, a camp that combines math, physics, technology and engineering. Learning and fun take place through exploring, designing, building, testing and jumping.

Middle school-agechildren will engage in Free Fallin’, which investigates the math behind bounce including exponents, roots, dimensions and quadratics. Students experiment with concepts like velocity and acceleration, potential and kinetic energy, and the laws of motion.

STEM summer camps like Math Mind Workshop camps offer kids and pre-teens a challenging and creative outlet while combating summer brain drain. They are designed to excite students about science, technology, engineering and math.

These camps excel by offering hands-on activities that encourage students to have fun while learning. Campers will get to build, explore, experiment, design, discover, solve and more in activities meant to keep them active. Children put their learning into action, making what they learn both at the camp and in school more relevant.

Campers are separated by a child’s rising grade level with camps offered for second through third graders, fourth through fifth graders and sixth through eighth graders.

Camps are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. with lunch included. Additional play time after 3 p.m. may be purchased.

About X-drenaline

X-drenaline focuses on family fun and encourages activity with features like rock climbing walls, trampoline bungee jumping, dodge ball and ninja obstacle courses. The indoor family fun center and trampoline park located at 1611 Roswell Road in Marietta, is available for birthday parties, family activities and group events.

For more information, visit its website at http://xdrenaline.com or call 1-770-604-1367.