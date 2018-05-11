Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Trends and Dynamics 2018 – 2023

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market – Overview:

According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, the global market for military communications market will grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The market is expected to witness slow but steady growth until 2023, which will be a growing fast at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period (2017 -2023).

The high demand for military communications market is due to the growing need for security and confidential of accurate and real-time data in the military communication, thus increasing the participation of manufacturers. Rapid adoption of emerging technologies such as Ka-band and artificial intelligence is expected to add to the growth of the market. However, multiple standard devices and difficult to achieve interoperability among so many different systems and technologies act as a barrier to the growth of military communications market.

A military communications involve all aspects of communication of data used by armed forces for efficient functioning, military command, and secure and robust system. The rise in popularity of security of data in military industry is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Hence, the military communications system must integrate with emerging technologies to improve the delivery of the right information to the right location and at the right time. Military aircraft operators are investing in the military communications system at a rapid rate in order to improve the functioning of the system.

Request a Sample report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3249

Major key Players

DigitalGlobe International, Inc (Singapore),

Galileo Group (U.S.),

SpaceKnow, Inc (U.S.),

Airbus Defence and Space (France),

Harris Corporation (U.S.),

Planet Labs, Inc (U.S.),

Exelis Inc.,(U.S.),

Blacksky Global (U.S.),

European Space Imaging GmbH (Germany) and UrtheCast (Canada)

The commercial satellite imaging market is expected to have a market size of USD 6.5 billion by the end of forecast period with CAGR of 11.6 %.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

April, 2018 – Thales signed a contract with Spanish Armed Forces to modernise the PR4G radios to provides the users with enhanced capability for high priority information dissemination.

December, 2017 – Harris Corporation signed contract with U.S. Army to provide reliable and combat-proven communications systems to support security force assistance brigades.

February, 2015 – BAE systems signed a contract with U.S. Navy to support radio and communications systems design and integration for I3 surface combatant ships.

Military Communications Market – Segmentation

The global Military Communications market is segmented into 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Device Type : Comprises Military SATCOM, Radio System and Smartphones

Segmentation by Application : Comprises Command & Control, and Situational Awareness

Segmentation by Platform : Comprises Airborne, Ground Based and Naval

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Military Communications Market: Regional Analysis

North American region is dominating the market of the global military communications market due to rapid deployment of armed equipment’s in warfare regions such as Iraq, Afghanistan and Seria.

Asia Pacific is referred to as the second-largest military communications market due to factors such as growing concerns for border security have fuelled the demand for global military communications market.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/commercial-satellite-imaging-market-3249

Target Audience: