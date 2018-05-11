Directed Energy Weapon Market Research Report by Geographical Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Directed Energy Weapon Market – Overview

According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, the global market for Directed Energy Weapon market will grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The market is expected to witness slow but steady growth until 2023, which will be a growing fast at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period (2017 -2023).

The high demand for directed energy weapon market is due to the growing need for high quality, integrated, precise and cost-effective energy weapons by defense forces, thus increasing the participation of manufacturers. Rapid technology advancement, along with the increased focus of OEMs on strengthening aircraft capabilities, is expected to result in an increase in aircraft expenses and add to the growth of the market. However, high development cost of the weapons and susceptibility to degradation by external environments act as a barrier to the growth of directed energy weapon market.

Directed energy weapon is the weapon that emits highly focused energy, consists of laser, microwave, and particle beams, to damage the target. Several applications such as anti-personnel weapon systems, and missile defense systems, have used the weapons for defense purpose such as chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear emergencies. This has consequently resulted in increased R&D expenditure for the development of directed energy weapons.

Request a Sample report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3203

Major key Players

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S),

Raytheon Company (U.S),

Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S),

Boeing Company (U.S),

BAE Systems PLC (U.K),

Textron Inc. (U.S.),

Rheinmetall AG (Germany),

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (U.S.),

Moog Inc. (U.S.), and Quinetiq Group PLC. (U.S.).

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

March, 2018 – Lockheed Martin signed a contract with U.S. Navy for development, manufacture and delivery of two high power laser weapon systems, including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and counter-unmanned aerial system capabilities.

November, 2016 – Northrop Grumman Corporation signed a contract with U.S. Air Force to used the directed energy systems for self-protection on aircraft developed by Air Force Research Laboratory.

April, 2016 – Rheinmetall signed a contract with Bundeswehr to equip with new laser duel simulators for staging combat training exercises.

Global Directed Energy Weapon Market – Segmentation

The global directed energy weapon market is segmented into 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Platform : Comprises Airborne, Ground-based, and Naval

Segmentation by Type : Comprises Lethal Weapons and Non-Lethal Weapons

Segmentation by Applications : Comprises Military and Homeland Security

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/directed-energy-weapon-market-3203

Directed Energy Weapon Market: Regional Analysis

North American region is dominating the market of the global directed energy weapon market due to technology advancements in warfare platforms and increasing defense budgets.

Europe is referred to as the second-largest directed energy weapon market due to factors such rise in the military spending in countries such as Ukraine, Saudi Arabia and Algeria have fuelled the demand for global directed energy weapon market.