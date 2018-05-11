Global Stem Cell Therapy Market US$ 9.4 billion by 2023

The global stem cell therapy market expected to reach US$ 9.4 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 10.6% over the forecast period 2018-2023, owing to advancement in human development, genetic and chromosomal disorders, human reproduction, and new disease therapies.

Stem cells are being studied for a number of medical applications such as neurodegeneration, brain and spinal cord injury, generation of heart muscle cells, blood-cell formation, re-growing teeth, cochlear hair cell regrowth, blindness and vision impairment, pancreatic beta cells, transplantation, orthopedics, wound healing, Infertility, and HIV/AIDS. Ancillary materials (AMs) are components or reagents used during the manufacture of cell therapy products but are not intended to be part of the final products. AMs for cell- and tissue-based therapies include serum derivatives, antibiotics, cytokines, growth factors, culture media, antibodies, and enzymes. Continued growth in the cell therapy industry and commercialization of cell therapies through clinical trials has led to increased awareness around the need for specialized and complex materials utilized for stem cell therapies.

Although, bone marrow transplant is the most widely used stem cell therapy, some therapies derived from umbilical cord blood are in development for treating neurodegenerative diseases and conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and other conditions. Most of the stem cell therapies involving osteobiologic products on the market and in development utilize multipotent mesenchymal SCs (MSCs), such as Osteocel (NuVasive), Trinity (Orthofix) and LiquidGen (Skye Orthbiologics). Several stem cell therapy products are in the late-stage (phase III) pipeline including Ixmyelocel‑T (patient-specific autologous multicellular therapy) for treatment of critical limb ischaemia, ‘Off-the-shelf’ mesenchymal precursors for HSCT in haematological malignancies, Prochymal (adult human mesenchymal stem cells) for treating Crohn’s disease and graft versus host disease, Auto-CD34+ cells (adult autologous CD34+ cells) for chronic myocardial ischaemia, Cx601 (adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell suspension) for complex perianal fistula , and C‑Cure (BM-derived stem cells treated with cardiopoietic cocktail) for treatment of congestive heart failure.

The global stem cells market was approximately 13 billion dollars in 2016, and from 2017, the expected annual growth rate is 14.7%, which would expand the market to 29.6 billion dollars by 2023. The global stem cells market is segmented by type of stem cells (adult stem cells, human embryonic stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, rat neural stem cells), by stem cell technologies (stem cells isolation, culture, cryopreservation, IVF), and by therapeutic applications (cardiology, diabetes, hematology, neurology, oncology, and orthopedics diseases and disorders).

Visit Stem Cell Therapy Market by Geography – North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), Rest of the World and Forecast 2015-2023. The global stem cell therapy market research report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2015 to 2023), market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). In addition, the global stem cell therapy market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries. The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments.

Major players operating in the global stem cell therapy market and profiled in this report include Aastrom Biosciences, Alliancells Bioscience Co. Ltd., AlloCure, Inc., Anterogen Co. Ltd., Astellas Pharma (Ocata Therapeutics/Advanced Cell Technology), Baxter Healthcare, Bioheart, BrainStorm Therapeutics, Caladrius Biosciences, Cardio3 Sciences, Cellonis Biotechnology, Cytori Therapeutics, FCB-Pharmicell Co. Ltd., Gamida Cell, Geron Corporation, LifeCell, Ixion Biotechnology, Medipost Co. Ltd., Mesoblast, Neuralstem, Inc., NeuroGeneration, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Orthofix, Osiris Therapeutics, Pfizer, ReNeuron, Skye Orthbiologics, LLC, Stem Cell Therapeutics, STEMCELL Technologies, StemCells, Inc., Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc., Stempeutics Research, TiGenix, and ViaCyte.

1. Geography

1.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

1.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

1.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

1.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC)

1.5. Rest of the World

2. Company Profiles

2.1. Aastrom Biosciences

2.2. Alliancells Bioscience Co. Ltd.

2.3. AlloCure, Inc.

2.4. Anterogen Co. Ltd.

2.5. Astellas Pharma (Ocata Therapeutics/Advanced Cell Technology)

2.6. Baxter Healthcare

2.7. Bioheart

2.8. BrainStorm Therapeutics

2.9. Caladrius Biosciences

2.10. Cardio3 Sciences

2.11. Cellonis Biotechnology

2.12. Cytori Therapeutics

2.13. FCB-Pharmicell Co. Ltd.

2.14. Gamida Cell

2.15. Geron Corporation

2.16. LifeCell

2.17. Ixion Biotechnology

2.18. Medipost Co. Ltd.

2.19. Mesoblast

2.20. Neuralstem, Inc.

2.21. NeuroGeneration, Inc.

2.22. NuVasive, Inc.

2.23. Orthofix

2.24. Osiris Therapeutics

2.25. Pfizer

2.26. ReNeuron

2.27. Skye Orthbiologics, LLC

2.28. Stem Cell Therapeutics

2.29. STEMCELL Technologies

2.30. StemCells, Inc.

2.31. Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.

2.32. Stempeutics Research

2.33. TiGenix

2.34. ViaCyte

To request Table of Contents and Sample Pages of this report visit:

https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/stem-cell-therapy-market/

About Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc. is a global healthcare market research and consulting company providing market analysis, and competitive intelligence services to global clients. The company publishes syndicate, custom and consulting grade healthcare reports covering animal healthcare, biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, healthcare informatics, healthcare services, medical devices, medical equipment, and pharmaceuticals.

In addition to multi-client studies, we offer creative consulting services and conduct proprietary single-client assignments targeted at client’s specific business objectives, information needs, time frame and budget. Please contact us to receive a proposal for a proprietary single-client study.

Contact Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc.

2109, Mckelvey Hill Drive,

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

United States

Email: sales@ihealthcareanalyst.com

Website: https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com