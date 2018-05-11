New Yorker Electronics Announces Agreement to Become Newest Distributor for Good-Ark Semiconductor

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics, a global provider of electronics components for 70 years, announced it has become a franchise distributor for Good-Ark Semiconductor. Good-Ark manufactures innovative semiconductors with increased power density and energy efficiency and provides them in various package types, including those for hybrid applications.

Good-Ark is one of the largest diode, rectifier and bridge rectifier manufacturers in the world and is the industry leader in SMA/SMB/SMC and DFN/QFN package types. This aligns well with New Yorker Electronics’ portfolio of passive electronic components manufacturers, which will now include quality semiconductor supplies at even more competitive pricing.

For New Yorker Electronics, this agreement means the latest mechanism in its ability to provide low-cost, end-to-end design solutions for customers from a single, highly qualified source. “We are very pleased with this latest extension of our products and services,” said Barry Slivka, President of New Yorker Electronics. “Good-Ark is a leader in this industry and I think both of our customers, and new customers, will benefit from this worldwide opportunity to purchase some of the industry’s top devices from a distinctive, well-established distributor.”

As a franchise distributor of Good-Ark Semiconductor, New Yorker Electronics now supplies its full line of Semiconductor Diodes, Rectifiers, Bridge Rectifiers, Protection devices (TVS, Chip Fuse & Thermistor) and MOSFETS (Small Signal & Power MOSFETS supported by Trench Technology) in through-hole to surface mount devices as well as wafer/bare die for hybrid applications.