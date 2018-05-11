The name of Urdu Education Board wrongly included in the list of 12 fake Boards

· Urdu Education Board denies the list of 12 Fake Boards issued by Directorate of Education, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

· The list is prepared without considering the facts: Urdu Education Board

New Delhi May 11, 2018: The Directorate of Education, Govt. of NCT of Delhi has issued a list of 12 Fake Boards on 02.05.2018 and shared the same with varied newspapers and TV channel. The name of Urdu Education Board was wrongly included in the list. In this regard Urdu Education Board submitted a letter along with related documents to Shri Manish Sisodiya, Hon’ble Deputy CM and Education Minister, Govt. of NCT of Delhi vide F. No. UEB/DE/2018 dated 03.05.2018.

Speaking on the same Ms. Naushaba Khan CEO Urdu Education Board said, “Urdu Education Board is a Govt. recognized Minority Educational Institution declared by National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions, a statutory Body of Ministry of HRD, Govt. of India. The Bihar State Madarsa Education Board, Govt. of Bihar & Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Govt. of Maharashtra has provided recognition/equivalency of courses of Urdu Education Board. The Urdu Academy Delhi a Statutory Body of Govt. of NCT of Delhi has issued an Executive Order in favor of Urdu Education Board on the direction of Ministry of Education, Govt. of NCT of Delhi. The Directorate of Education, Govt. of NCT of Delhi, School Branch as well as Directorate of Higher Education Branch has accepted Secondary and Sr. Secondary courses of Urdu Education Board and directed various Educational Institutions/Universities to allow admission of the pass out students of Urdu Education. In addition to these, several other Educational Institutions/Universities including Jawaharlal Nehru University have also provided equivalency of courses of Urdu Education Board. The California University USA, one of the renowned world University has also recognized Urdu Education Board and its Secondary & Sr. Secondary Courses. The University has allowed conducting of public Examination and issue certificates to the successful students.

Ms. Naushaba Khan further added, “It is further submitted that the MHRD after detailed examination of our proposal in the Ministry has issued an office Memo No 16-227/2016. Sch.3 dated 03.04.2017 accepting Secondary & Sr. Secondary Courses of Urdu education Board and requested all State Education Boards/ Universities etc. to facilitate admission of the pass out students of Urdu Education Board for further studies. The Ministry of HRD, Govt. of India has accepted in the Parliament (Rajya Sabha) that Urdu Education Board is a certified Minority Education Board and the Ministry has written various letters to Educational organization to facilitate admission of the pass out students of Urdu Education Board. “

There are number of Private Education Boards mainly as ICSE, ED EXCEL, CIE & IBO which are running in India and given affiliation to schools and charging huge amount as fee. They are also conducting public examination of Secondary and Sr. Secondary Courses and issuing certificates to the pass out students. The Ministry of HRD, Govt. of India as well as Directorate of Education, Govt. of NCT of Delhi has informed in RTI reply that they have not established these private Boards and they have no information about these private Boards. Most disappointing thing is that no one has taken action as well as have raised voice against the same.