UGANDA CALLING by G+ Creatives

Creative, independent businesses define the new African wealth. UGANDA CALLING is the movement of developing constructive strategies for sustainable business structures. G+ Creatives, agency & talent factory, cordially invites all vionaries to join their kick-off event on May, 24th in 2018 from 7 – 11 pm at Impact HUB Berlin.

With the spirit of being the change the recurring event format UGANDA CALLING acts as a platform for digital artists and creatives located in East Africa. In addition to the presentation of aspring film & media artists there will be an open space for networking and exchanging ideas. The next event will take place on July, 5th 2018 in Kampala.

UGANDA CALLING

*Kick-off Event*

24th of May 2018

7 – 11 pm

Impact HUB Berlin – Friedrichstr. 246 – 10969 Berlin

Evening program

6.30 – 7 pm — Welcoming

7 – 8 pm — Film screening, presentation & special guests

8 – 11 pm –Think tank & networking

The event takes place in friendly association with the Embassy of Uganda in Berlin.

Background

After overcoming the political uncertainties that characterized much of 2017, Uganda”s economic outlook for 2018 is aspiring. By contrast to a large pool of qualified professionals there is a lack of solid vocational training especially in digital businesses.

Claudia Greiner, founder & director of G+ Creatives, felt this great potential while scouting talents in June 2017. Seeing all these highly skilled creatives trapped in the cycle of autocratic structures gave her a pause for thought. In the end this made her stay. For G+ Creatives Claudia developed a business model integrating practical training into regular jobs. With her team of five contributors at the German site and nine professionals located in Kampala, the first project of the young company is going to be realized in the period from June until December 2018.

Talent. Creativity. Impact.

This is why we”re here.

G+ Creatives is a young running agency creating jobs and vocational training for talents all over the world.

Press contact:

Anna Rohrbach // anna@gcreatives.de // 0049-1575-6776141