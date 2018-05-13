Signal Transformer Announces Eco Tran Series of Transformers Redesigned with 21st Century Functionality and Appearance

The Eco Tran Series is a UL Listed product to UL 5085-1, CE Compliant backed by TUV Rhineland and meets UL Insulation Class F, as well as utilizing split bobbin construction that provides superior isolation with no exposed metallic surfaces.

Hong Kong, May 10, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Signal Transformer, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and global manufacturer of custom and standard transformers, chokes, inductors, transformers and SMD inductors, announces the Eco Trans Standard Series Transformers, which are used to step up or step down voltage, while keeping the mains and output circuits isolated through CE Certified Reinforced Insulation. The Eco Tran Series is a UL Listed product to UL 5085-1, CE Compliant backed by TUV Rhineland and meets UL Insulation Class F, as well as utilizing split bobbin construction that provides superior isolation with no exposed metallic surfaces.

With the Eco Tran Series, Signal Transformer redesigned the small, linear transformer to make it compatible with 21st century functionality, while adding key safety features, including visually appealing cases which mitigate accidental contact with sharp metal surfaces. Wire ports are segregated by isolation barriers and, whether hard wired or Fast-on connected, live parts are IP20 type touch safe when connected with insulated Fast-On connectors and/or properly stripped wires, eliminating potential shock hazards.

With 30 eco-friendly models utilizing high quality silicon steel laminations to reduce core losses and power ratings of 105, 140, 170, 200, 330, 450 VA, a wide range of options are available to suit industrial applications, including vending machines, IT equipment, medical equipment, industrial lighting, mining operations and water stations, fire alarm and security systems, machine tooling, audio and CTV systems, railway as well as motion and environmental controls.

Eco Tran can be chassis mounted with conventional threaded fasteners or set onto 35mm DIN Rail compatible mounting for ease of installation in DIN-based machine control cabinets or similar industrial enclosures. The Eco Tran Standard Series Transformers are UL Listed to UL 5085-1, UL5085-2, CSA C22.2 No. 66.1-06, CSA C22.2 No. 66.2-06, CE Compliant backed by TUV Rhineland to IEC 61558-1, Parts 2-4 and 2-6 and UL 1446 Class F insulation system rated. Eco Tran is currently in stock with Digi-Key, Mouser, Arrow and Sager.

As an authorized distributor for Signal, Heilind Asia provides its products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 19 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About Bel designs:

Bel designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world. Learn more at www.belfuse.com. For more detailed information, download the Signal Transformer datasheet for the Eco Trans Series at belfuse.com/signal. For technical inquiries, call Signal at 866-239-5777, visit belfuse.com/signal or email sales@signaltransformer.com.

