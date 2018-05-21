Experience Thorough Dental Cleaning at Mahoney Family Dentistry

Mahoney Family Dentistry promotes preventive dental care by offering three dental cleaning procedures in Indiana.

[SOUTH BEND, 5/21/2018] – Mahoney Family Dentistry, an Indiana-based family dental clinic, offers three types of dental cleanings to prevent plaque formation and infection from bacterial build-up. These two are the common causes of dental caries, the most widespread chronic disease among children and adults in the country today.

Decreasing but Still Persistent

The National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) says the number of people suffering from dental carries has gone down in the last four decades. However, it remains prevalent among adults and children in America.

The most recent Nutritional Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) has revealed that 92 percent of adults from ages 20 to 64 have dental caries in their permanent teeth. NHANES also reported that from 2015-2016, the prevalence of dental caries in permanent teeth of children ages 2 to 19 is down to 43.1 percent from 47.5 percent in 2013-2014.

Given these numbers, it’s unsurprising that the US Department of Health and Human Services seeks to improve access to preventive dental services, making it one of its goals for the Healthy People 2020 program. Mahoney Family Dentistry shares this goal.

Preventive Care through Dental Cleanings

The clinic believes that preventive care is vital for optimal dental health. As such, it offers routine dental cleanings (bi-annual prophylaxis), debridement (removal of calculus near the gum line), and scaling and root planing (removal of calculus below the gum line).

Mahoney Family Dentistry also offers fluoride treatment to strengthen teeth and give it additional protection against tooth decay. More importantly, it educates patients on how to keep their teeth clean and free from dental caries.

The dental practice doesn’t stop there. The members of its staff are committed to continuing their education and improving the quality of their care.

“Building a foundation of trust by treating our patients as special individuals is what drives our practice,” it says on the website. “Our entire team is dedicated to providing you with exceptional service and personalized care to make your visits as comfortable and pleasant as possible.”

Mahoney Family Dentistry is a dental clinic offering dental treatments for the entire family. The clinic provides dentures and performs implant treatments, restorative and cosmetic dentistry, periodontal disease treatment, TMJ and sleep therapy, and tongue and lip-tie procedures for children and adults.

