Enterprise Metadata Management Market Global Top Key Players: IBM, Adaptive, ASG Technologies, Cambridge Semantics by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global enterprise metadata management market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for enterprise metadata management among enterprises owing to increasing business data volume, operational excellence and data quality management, and risk & compliance management is anticipated to drive the market.

The global enterprise metadata management market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the North America enterprise metadata management market is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. US, Canada and New York are expected to witness and contribute high growth in enterprise metadata management market, owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Adaptive, ASG Technologies, Cambridge Semantics, CentricMinds (VIC), Collibra, Data Advantage Group, IBM, Informatica, and Oracle. The adoption of advanced technology and high rate of adoption of Enterprise Metadata Management among enterprises.

The Asia Pacific global Enterprise Metadata Management Market is expected to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the growing e-commerce companies associated with high adoption of cloud-based solutions that are majorly deployed by large enterprises owing to the reduced operational costs, simple deployments, and higher scalability, which contribute in the regional growth of the market and emerging economies and technological advancement in enterprise metadata management in the region.

The global enterprise metadata management market is projected to reach USD 9 billion at a CAGR of over 24% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5597

Major Key Players:

Adaptive (U.S.)

ASG Technologies (U.S.)

Cambridge Semantics (U.S.)

CentricMinds (VIC)

Collibra (U.S.)

Data Advantage Group (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

Informatica (U.S.)

Oracle (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Talend (U.S.)

TopQuadrant (North Carolina)

Alation (U.S.)

AWS (U.S.)

Datum LLC (U.S.)

Infogix (U.S.)

Mulesoft (U.S.)

Global IDs (U.S.)

Smartlogic (U.S.)

Idera (U.S.)

erwin Inc. (U.S.)

Information Builders (U.S.)

Orchestra Networks (France)

Trillium Software (U.S.)

Varonics Systems (U.S.)

Enterprise Metadata Management Market Segmentation:

The global enterprise metadata management market is segmented by components, application, metadata type, deployment model and end-user. By component, segment the market services. The services sub-segment consists of support and maintenance, consulting, education and training. By deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise.

By application, the market consists of governance and compliance management, risk management product and process management, incident management and others. By metadata, the segment consists of business metadata, technical metadata and operational metadata. By end-user, the market is segmented into BFSI, telecommunications and IT, retail & wholesales, healthcare and life science, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, hospitality and others.

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to hold the highest position in the Enterprise Metadata Management market, whereas Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. North America market is witnessing rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for cutting-edge software across different industry verticals in this region. U.S. holds the majority of the market share both in terms of revenue as well as the adoption of advanced solutions.

Regional Analysis:

The global enterprise metadata management market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America accounts for largest share in the global enterprise metadata management market. Owing to technological advancement, well-established IT infrastructure, adoption of advanced technology across numerous industries. Also, the presence of prominent players specialized in metadata management in the region and growing demand for collaborative business environment.

Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing owing to the presence of small and medium enterprises that mostly adopt cloud-based applications. Other factors such as expansion of enterprise and continuous adaptation to business intelligence and analytics solutions by organizations, drive the market growth.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/enterprise-metadata-management-market-5597

Intended Audience:

Service providers and distributors

enterprise metadata management application builders

Independent Software Vendors (ISVs)

Analytics consulting companies

Enterprises

End-users

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com