McGraw Hill Education launches 2 new books on Cost Accounting &Cost Management for Bangalore University

McGraw Hill Education, a learning science company and leading educational publisher globally recently launched two books, namely, ‘Cost Accounting’ and ‘Cost Management’ suiting the curriculum requirements of both B.Com and B.B.A courses of Bangalore University. Enriched with 25+ years’ industrial knowledge of the authors Dr. V. Rajesh Kumar and Dr. R. K. Sreekantha, the books are sure to provide the students with the right blend of theory and application.

The books are strictly designed as per the revised CBCS Syllabus prescribed by the Bangalore University for the next academic session. Each book reflects the core concepts of the subject in asystematic and meticulous manner that can prepare students not just for the classroom study but also with the corporate-world applicability. Both the books are enclosed with 3 Model Question Papers as per revised CBCS syllabus (March 2017) and Solved Question Papers ofthe last 10 years.

‘Cost Accounting’ book is designed specifically to meet the educational requirements of B.Com/B.B.A IV Semester curriculum of Bangalore University. On the other hand, ‘Cost Management’ book is specially designed to cater to the needs of B.Com VI Semester course of Bangalore University. The ‘Cost Accounting’ one is priced at INR 200 while the ‘Cost Management’ book is available at INR 185. The publishers are also coming up with the books with titles on Corporate Accounting, Business Taxation, Income Tax, Financial Accounting, Financial Management and many more.

Mr. Suman Sen, Senior Portfolio Manager,McGraw Hill Education says, “The books present the core concepts of the subject in a very crisp and easy-to-understand language. Based on the current curriculum requirements, the books don’t just provide the student with theoretical knowledge but also empower them with the acumen of better understanding the practical aspects of the economy. With a great blend of theoretical as well as practical knowledge, the books will help the students easily understand not just the present scenarios of the economy but will also lay a strong foundation to deal with the future corporate requirements.”

About the Authors:

Dr. V. Rajesh Kumar is a visiting faculty in different B-Schools and Degree Colleges. He has 25+ years of experience in teaching at graduate, post-graduate and professional levels and has served various Institutions in different capacities. He is a faculty for Strategic Financial Management and Tax Laws at the Bangalore Branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Dr. R. K. Sreekantha has been serving as Associate Professor in B.S.V. Arts & Commerce College for Women over the past 32 years. He is one among the most sought professors in Bangalore by various institutions and has been invited to deliver guest lecturers to students and faculty members on various areas of commerce and management.