Simple Happy Kitchen Announces Book Publication

“Simple Happy Kitchen: an illustrated guide for you plant-based life”, to be published on 25 June

Simple Happy Kitchen (http://www.simplehappykitchen.com), the plant-based nutrition infographics website is today announcing that “Simple Happy Kitchen: an illustrated guide for you plant-based life” will be published on June 25, and is now available for pre-order on their website.

Backed by more than 2500 people on Kickstarter and Indiegogo who helped raise more than $200,000, the book is now ready for publication. In this fully illustrated, fun and easy-to-follow guide, the team behind the the popular website breakdown the fundamentals of plant-based nutrition using adorable characters and lots of humor. Meant for both vegan and non-vegans alike, the guide contains everything from myth breakers, food storage tips to recipes and information about the effect of our lifestyles on the environment.

While dealing with plant-based nutrition, this is not your typical vegan diet book. It is the first book of its kind and is part of the company”s whole line of educational products meant to help guide readers and improve the diets of children’s and families all over the world. Instead of charts, numbers and warnings, the books uses positivity, fun and speaks in a language kids understand.

There are chapters on meal planning, superfoods, exercise, budgeting, label-reading and the environment. It helps understand the basics of nutrition while providing information on how to make the most of each food source. The book was written together with a clinical dietitian making sure it is not just fun but also verified and factual.

Simple Happy Kitchen introduces a new way to discuss and learn about plant-based nutrition – with positivity, humor and fun.

Says illustrator and founder of Simple Happy Kitchen, Miki Mottes: “We are so proud to be publishing the first illustrated plant-based guide. Increasing awareness of the benefits of plant-based nutrition means the demand for this type of easy-to-understand and light hearted guide is also on the rise. The amazing support we received from our fans and backers has proven the timing is right”.

