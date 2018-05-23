Global Smart Locks Market to reach a market size of $1.2 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Smart Locks Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Smart Locks Market is expected to attain a market size of $1.2 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period.
The Bluetooth market dominated the Global Smart Locks Market by Technology in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; and is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.6% during (2017 – 2023).
The North America market dominated the Global Lever Handles Smart Locks Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 18.9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.7% during (2017 – 2023).
The Commercial market dominated the Global Smart Locks Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; and is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.7% during (2017 – 2023).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Smart Locks have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Honeywell International, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Assa Abloy AB, Unikey Technologies Inc., HRG Group (Spectrum Brands, Inc.), Vivint, Inc., and Allegion (Schlage).
Global Smart Locks Market Segmentation
Global Smart Locks Market By End Users
Commercial
Residential
Global Smart Locks Market By Technologies
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi
Global Smart Locks Market By Product Types
Deadbolts
Lever Handles
Padlocks
Others
Global Smart Locks Market By Geography
North America Smart Locks Market
US Smart Locks Market
Canada Smart Locks Market
Mexico Smart Locks Market
Rest of North America Smart Locks Market
Europe Smart Locks Market
Germany Smart Locks Market
UK Smart Locks Market
France Smart Locks Market
Russia Smart Locks Market
Spain Smart Locks Market
Italy Smart Locks Market
Rest of Europe Smart Locks Market
Asia Pacific Smart Locks Market
China Smart Locks Market
Japan Smart Locks Market
India Smart Locks Market
South Korea Smart Locks Market
Singapore Smart Locks Market
Australia Smart Locks Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Locks Market
LAMEA Smart Locks Market
Brazil Smart Locks Market
Argentina Smart Locks Market
UAE Smart Locks Market
Saudi Arabia Smart Locks Market
South Africa Smart Locks Market
Nigeria Smart Locks Market
Rest of LAMEA Smart Locks Market
Companies Profiled
Honeywell International, Inc.
Panasonic Corporation
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Assa Abloy AB
Unikey Technologies Inc.
HRG Group (Spectrum Brands, Inc.)
Vivint, Inc.
Allegion (Schlage)
