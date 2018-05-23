Mushroom Protein Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook

Protein is one of the most vital nutrients required in the human body for a wide variety of functions, such as for building muscles and supporting the formation of hormones and anti-bodies to strengthen the immunity system. Protein is found in different types of food products and meat, milk, soy, fish and eggs are some of the sources of complete protein. Different types of whole grains and cereals are also vital sources of protein. Recently, there has been an increase in awareness regarding vegan sources of protein, which has led to awareness regarding new sources of protein such as Pea protein, rice protein, potato protein, and mushroom protein. Mushroom protein is a popular vegan protein source as most mushroom types have high protein content – around 20 – 25% of their dry weight. It is also a good alternative to other sources of protein, such as meat, as meats are higher in protein content but also have higher calories per serving as compared to mushroom protein sources and other vegan and plant-based proteins.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6646

Reasons for Covering this Title

Mushroom protein can be derived from different types of mushroom, such as Reishi, button, shiitake, oyster, brown Italian, white, portabella, chanterelle, morel, Enoki, and others. Mushroom isn’t one of the best sources of protein in general, but can be considered as one of the most impressive sources of protein for vegans and vegetarians. Every 100 grams of mushroom has only 3 – 4 grams of protein, but is also quite lower in calorie. Mushroom protein, not being a “Complete Protein” (Complete protein is a protein that contains most of the required amino acids), is mostly used in combination with other protein sources. These nutritional benefits of mushroom make it a preferred source of protein for weight watchers and subsequently, act as the major driver for the market. Mushroom protein is used as one of the multiple combined sources used by vegans for their protein intake. It should be noted though that not all the types of mushrooms have the same level of protein, minerals and vitamins.

Global Mushroom Protein: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global mushroom protein market can be segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of major mushroom type, the global mushroom protein market can be segmented as:

Shiitake

Reishi

Brown Italian

White

Portabella

Others (Mushroom Protein Type)

On the basis of major end use, the global mushroom protein market can be segmented as:

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global mushroom protein market can be segmented as:

Store-based

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Food & Drinks Health Stores

Online Retail

Request Report toc @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6646

Global Mushroom Protein Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global mushroom protein market are Organika Health Products Inc. Om, Organic Mushroom Nutrition., Moon Juice, SSD Mushrooms, MycoTechnology Inc. and others. Launching new product variants, acquiring smaller players in the market, and generating awareness about the benefits of mushroom protein products through various promotional activities and programs are some of the key drivers expected to support the market growth in the near future.

Key Development

In 2016, MycoTechnology Inc., a Colorado-based company, launched a new protein product named Pure Taste, which is sourced from mushrooms. It is basically a mushroom protein derived from shiitake mushroom. The company claims that this product will be the most demanded protein source in the ‘alternatives proteins’ market. It is a neutral tasting spray-dried powder that contains 79% or more protein by dry weight