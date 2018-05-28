Apollo Health Provides Comprehensive Chiropractic Treatment for Back Pain

Apollo Health helps back pain patients on the path towards recovery with its chiropractic treatment services.

[MURRAY, 29/5/2018] – Apollo Health improves the quality of life for back pain patients by offering comprehensive chiropractic and spinal manipulation treatment. Patients will enjoy greater relief and quicker pain recovery, from initial evaluations to post-treatment recovery support.

A Thorough Evaluation of Back Pain Injuries

The chiropractic services at Apollo Health start with a proper diagnosis for back pain. The team creates an appropriate treatment plan and identifies contributing factors through physical examinations. These exams will assess an individual’s posture, spine, balance, and more.

Through additional diagnostic testing, as well as a careful consideration of personal and family history, the team will devise a treatment plan that suits the patient’s training schedule and lifestyle needs.

The treatment for back pain often includes non-invasive and drug-free services like chiropractic adjustments, massage therapy, postural training, and more. The services reduce pain, speed up the healing process, and prevent recurring symptoms.

Greater Relief through Spinal Manipulation

Apollo Health conducts manual spine adjustments for back pain — a technique called spinal manipulation. The treatment helps by realigning spinal bones to reduce discomfort and minimize the intake of medications. The company’s spinal manipulation services cover various chiropractic activities, including massages, exercise, and physical therapy.

These techniques provide mild to moderate relief from lower back pain. Furthermore, they help ease tense nerves and restore ranges of motion for quicker injury recovery.

Consistent Support for Better Recovery

Apart from spinal manipulations, the company also offers therapeutic exercises and massage therapy to help speed up recoveries. Depending on the severity of the pain, the clinic recommends additional treatment options to ensure that a patient is healing properly. The in-house clinic provides consistent support for back pain patients to ensure that their body is healing properly.

About Apollo Health

Apollo Health is an integrative medical practice that provides traditional chiropractic services and functional medicine approaches. The chiropractors offer a comprehensive range of services for conditions like neck pain, disc herniation, sports injuries, migraines, joint pain, and more.

For more information, visit https://www.apollohealthcenters.com.