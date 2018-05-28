Disposable Plastic Pallet Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018-2028

Disposable plastic pallet market: Introduction

Disposable plastic pallet is an economical alternative to wooden pallet. Disposable plastic pallet are cost effective compared to plastic pallet and wooden pallet, as they are resistant and durable to damage. Manufacturers of disposable plastic pallet are preferring to provide lighter pallet for shipments. This reduces the amount of wear and tear for the equipment during transportation and as it is lighter, it also reduces the cost of shipment and transportation. Light weight of disposable plastic pallet increases payload capacity of the containers. The disposable plastic pallet minimizes costs associated to floor space, load weight, labor and sanitization, and helps in cutting the shipment expenditures and saving time. Also, factors such as decrease in product breakage due to pallet damage, drop in cleaning expenses, decline of repacking costs and problem-free disposable system significantly contributes to the growing applications of disposable plastic pallet in the logistics section of various industries like, grocery, pharmaceutical and automotive. Disposable plastic pallet is safe and easy to handle since they don’t have splinters, nails or sharp edges. Furthermore, it eliminates wood as a source for contamination in food grade plants.

Global disposable plastic pallet market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global disposable plastic pallet market has been segmented as

Single faced disposable plastic pallet

Double faced disposable plastic pallet

Based on technology type, the global disposable plastic pallet market has been segmented as

Injection Moulding

Thermoforming

Blow Moulding

In terms of material type, the global disposable plastic pallet market has been segmented as –

High density polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

HDPE material segment is dominating the global disposable plastic pallet market. The demand for HDPE material is increasing in the automotive and shipping industry, due its ability to handle heavy loads. HDPE disposable plastic pallet are extensively used in the food and beverage industry as they are resistant to organic and inorganic chemicals at normal temperature.

On the basis of end use industry, the global disposable plastic pallet market has been segmented as

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Consumer goods

Logistics

Chemical

Others

On the basis of region, the global disposable plastic pallet market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

Global disposable plastic pallet market: Developments

Bulk-Flow company has designed disposable plastic pallet to carry other loads with the addition of a clip-on accessory that renders its surface flat for other type of cargo, such as smaller sacks or regular finished products

Global disposable plastic pallet market: Key players

The key players of disposable plastic pallet market offers customized pallet that meet the specific requirements of customers. To sustain the extreme competition in the market, vendors are offering pooling services on a large scale to their customers, and are adopting new technologies, such as equipment tracking, and refining their service offerings. The increased implementation of modern logistics and the rapid growth of the retail industry will attract new vendors during the forecast period. The global disposable plastic pallet market is highly competitive due to increasing preference of consumers to buy disposable plastic pallet. Some of the key players in the global disposable plastic pallet market are Bulk-Flow company, Goplastic pallet, Greiner Assistec, Agrico Plastics Ltd., SDI Packaging, Cabka North America, Inc., CTC Plastics, Enlightening Pallet Industry Co., Ltd., Schoeller Alliber, Rehrig Pacific, Brambles Limited, Plastic Products, Inc., Purus Plastics GmbH and others.

