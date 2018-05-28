Ethanol Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2017 to 2023

Ethanol Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Ethanol Market by type (grain based, sugar cane, cellulosic feedstock), by application (alcoholic beverages, automotive fuel, pharmaceuticals, agriculture applications and cosmetics among) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Ethanol Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Ethanol Market are Panda Energy International, Archer Daniels Midland Company, British Petroleum, Stake Technology, Cargill Corp., Pure Energy Inc., Valero, Pacific Ethanol, AB Miller, Blue Fire Ethanol Inc., Aventine Renewable Energy Inc., Mascoma Corp., and New Energy Corporation Inc. The global ethanol market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 7.5% and 7.5% during 2017-2023.

Increasing Consumption of Beverages As Well As Growing Demand for Premium Quality Alcohol Are Anticipated to Drive the Global Ethanol Market over the Forecast Period

The global ethanol market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 7.5% and 7.5% during 2017-2023. Rising demand from automotive industry for ethanol due to improvement in vehicle performance and reduction of pollution is the prime factor driving the growth of ethanol market worldwide. Furthermore, volatile crude oil prices are anticipated to drive the global ethanol market over the forecast period. However, fluctuation in supply of agricultural raw material required to produce enough ethanol and rising use of biomass as an alternative for fuel ethanol are the key factors restraining the growth of global ethanol market. Nevertheless, recent developments of cellulosing ethanol and growing government initiatives for the usage of ethanol fuel over the conventional fuel due to increasing carbon emissions will bring more opportunities to the global ethanol market over the forecast period.

North America is accounted for the Largest Market Share in Terms Of both Consumption as Well as Production

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (including Latin America and MEA). In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

North America is accounted for the largest market share in terms of both consumption as well as production due to strict government rules & regulations to use ethanol fuel in primary markets in North America such as the U.S and Canada. The Asia Pacific ethanol market and is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR rate due to rising automotive sector in densely populated countries such as China and India. Moreover, Latin America market is also likely to grow at a substantial rate due to significant demand for ethanol in Brazil which is a major exporter of ethanol in the region.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report segments the ethanol market by type, by application, and by region. On the basis of types the ethanol market is segmented as grain based, sugar cane based and others (which include cellulosic feedstock) Moreover, the global ethanol market based on application is segmented into alcoholic beverages, automotive fuel, pharmaceuticals and others (including agriculture applications and cosmetics among others).

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Panda Energy International, Archer Daniels Midland Company, British Petroleum, Stake Technology, Cargill Corp., Pure Energy Inc., Valero, Pacific Ethanol, AB Miller, Blue Fire Ethanol Inc., Aventine Renewable Energy Inc., Mascoma Corp., and New Energy Corporation Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of ethanol globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of ethanol market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the ethanol market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the ethanol market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

