Global Data Backup Software Market Overview and Analysis

Global Data Backup Software revenue market is valued at 1749.47 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 3257.59 million USD by the end of 2025.

This report studies the Data Backup Software market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Data Backup Software market by product and Application/end industries.

On the basis of region, Data Backup Software is more popular in North America. The US and Canada are witnessing the increasing adoption of cloud with IoT technology to handle the massive amount of data generated by smart devices. This is significantly boosting the growth of data backup market in North America. USA is the largest market segment of Data Backup Software, with a consumption market share nearly 30.98% in 2017, followed by Europe with a consumption market share nearly 26.59% in 2017.

The major players in global market include

Veritas Technologies

Veeam

Acronis

StorageCraft

Netapp

Code42

Commvault

Unitrends

Datto

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Data Backup Software for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

United States

Europe

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Others

On the basis of product, the Data Backup Software market is primarily split into

Off-site Data Backup Software

On-premises Data Backup Software

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Personal

Enterprise

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 Data Backup Software Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Data Backup Software Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Data Backup Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 2

1.2.1 United States Data Backup Software Market Status and Outlook 4

1.2.2 Europe Data Backup Software Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2.3 Japan Data Backup Software Market Status and Outlook 6

1.2.4 China Data Backup Software Market Status and Outlook 7

1.2.5 India Data Backup Software Market Status and Outlook 8