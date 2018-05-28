GLOBAL MUSCLE STIMULATORS MARKET RESEARCH REPORT – FORECAST TO 2023

Illinois, 28 May 2018(News)- Electrical muscle stimulation (EMS), uses electric current for muscle contraction. The applications of EMS include strength training, rehabilitation after muscle injury or pain management, post-exercise recovery, chronic muscle disorders such as atrophy etc. the market for muscle stimulators is rising due to factors such as increasing popularity of sports, increased demand for fitness products, ageing population, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising affordability of muscle stimulators, increasing incidence of muscle diseases and disorders, demand for non-invasive technology devices and growing preference for muscle stimulators among physiotherapist.

The total Muscle Stimulator Market is expected to reach USD 768.3 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecasted period.

The global muscle stimulator market is segmented on the basis of products, applications. The global muscle stimulator market by products is divided into Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator, Burst mode Alternating Current, Neuromuscular Electric Stimulation, Interferential Current. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator market is commanding the largest market share of 34.0% in 2016, this market is expected to reach USD 268.5 million in 2023 for USD 174.4 million in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.6% during forecast period.

Key Players:

• The leading market players in the global muscle stimulator market include DJO Global, Inc.

• Mettler Electronics Corp.

• Axiobionics

• Zynex

• NeuroMetrix

• OMRON Corporation

• Tone-A-Matic and others.

Study objectives:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global muscle stimulator market

• To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on products, applications, and regions for the global muscle stimulator market.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience:

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Pharmaceutical Suppliers

• Potential investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

• Reaserch companies

Key Findings:

• Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator market is commanding the largest market share of 34.0% in 2016.

• North America holds the largest market share of 41.6% of microfluidic devices market and is anticipated to reach USD 328.9 million by the end of forecast period

• Asia the fastest growing region and expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period

The reports also covers regional analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K.

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

