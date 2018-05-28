Global Music Publishing Market Outlook till 2025

The global Music Publishing market is valued at 4329.50 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 6943.14 million USD by the end of 2025.

This report studies the Music Publishing market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Music Publishing market by product.

United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Music Publishing.

Europe also plays important roles in global market, with market size of 1470.22 million USD in 2017 and will be 2389.58 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 6.26%.

The major players in global market include

Universal Music Group

Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Warner Music Group

BMG Rights Management

Kobalt Music

SONGS Music Publishing

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Music Publishing for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (Ex. Japan)

Japan

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, the Music Publishing market is primarily split into

Performance

Digital

Synchronization

Mechanical

Others

