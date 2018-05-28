Research Report on Vacuum Packaging Market 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Vacuum Packaging Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Vacuum Packaging Market by material (polyethylene (PE), Polyvinylidenchloride (PVDC), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinylchloride (PVC)), application (food, pharmaceuticals, industrial processing, industrial goods, and consumer goods), pack (rigid packaging, flexible packaging) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Vacuum Packaging Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Vacuum Packaging Market. According to the report the global vacuum packaging market is projected to reach USD 21.8 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 4.3% to 5.2% from 2017 to 2023. The global vacuum packaging market was worth USD 15 billion in 2015.

Constant Innovation and Un-Regularized Markets in Most Countries are some of the Challenges for the Major Players

The report identified that the global vacuum packaging market is driven by factors such as, growing demand for hygienic packaging of food, manufacturers’ demand for a longer shelf-life and shift towards easy-to-handle and convenient packaging. On the other hand, the restraining factors identified in the study include high cost of development. Rising population, along with high disposable income and the demand for safe & hygienic packaging of products are likely to stimulate market growth and provide opportunity for major players in the emerging and developing economies.

North America and Asia Pacific are Highly Regulated and are Likely to Create a Substantial Demand for Vacuum Packaging

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023 .Europe is the key consumer of vacuum packaging in the global market. As of 2015, this region accounted for about 32.1% share in the global market. North America emerged as the second largest shareholder of the global market followed by Asia-Pacific. Furthermore North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The vacuum packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, application, and pack. The segmentation on the basis of material covers polyethylene (PE), polyvinylidenchloride (PVDC), polypropylene (PP), polyvinylchloride (PVC), and polyester (PET). On the basis of application the market is segmented as food, pharmaceuticals, industrial processing, industrial goods, consumer goods, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of pack the vacuum packaging market is segmented as rigid packaging, flexible packaging, and semi-rigid packaging.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A., CVP Systems, Inc., Linpac Packaging Limited, Multisorb Technologies, Inc, ULMA Packaging, S.Coop, Orics Industries, Inc.

