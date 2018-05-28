Transparency Market Research Forecasts Growth for the Global Encapsulated Chocolate Flavor Market

Encapsulated Chocolate Flavor Market Outlook

Globalization is a powerful tool, which has changed the taste patterns of consumers across the globe. The way in which consumers perceive and interact with food products is a constantly evolving process. Controlled delivery of flavor is the key focus areas for the development of flavors. This has led to the rise of encapsulated chocolate flavor, and gradual replacement of conventional chocolate flavor with their flexible alternatives.

The transition towards encapsulation process has led to the development of several types of encapsulated flavor, including encapsulated chocolate flavor variant. So why encapsulation of flavor necessary? Encapsulation is a technique used for sustained release of ingredients. It finds extensive application in food, pharmaceuticals, chemical, textile personal care and other industries. Encapsulation is expected to become a mainstream technology owing to benefits such as reduction in quantities of raw materials used, enhanced fragrance, improved shelf-life and enhanced taste. The demand for encapsulated chocolate flavor is expected to rise as conventional flavor takes over rigid. It is expected to be adopted by various industry verticals to ensure sustainability and adequate release of active compounds during product formulation processes.

Encapsulated Chocolate Flavor Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Problems associated with conventional chocolate flavor which is not an encapsulated chocolate flavor is the lower shelf-life along with stability and reaction issues affiliated with these flavor. Although, that is not the case with encapsulated chocolate flavor. Increased shelf-life stability of encapsulated chocolate flavor prevents flavor from interacting with other elements in the products, which can change food color, properties, texture, whereas improved heat and oxidative resistance protects the flavor from processing heat, reducing volatility of molecules and protects flavor from degradation caused by air, and this applies to all encapsulation methods.

Encapsulated chocolate flavor is witnessing increasing adoption across various end-use industry sectors such as baking, dairy products and functional foods. This is attributed to increasing consumer awareness due to rising inclination towards products that offer health benefits. Moreover, traction of fortification of encapsulated chocolate flavor products among food manufacturers is increasing due to growing demand for nutritional products

For instance, Silesia Gerhard Hanke GmbH & Co. KG, which is a flavor company, developed micro-encapsulated flavors with enhanced storage and quality properties. This is attributed to increasing application of encapsulated chocolate flavor across baked goods and beverages

Global Encapsulated Chocolate Flavor Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global encapsulated chocolate flavor market are: Givaudan SA, Symrise AG, Firmenish S.A, Archer Daniels Midland Company, International Flavours & Fragrances, Inc, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, FONA International, Inc, Kerry Group, Takasago International Corporation, Frutarom Industries Ltd, Tate & Lyle PLC, and Cargill, Incorporated among others.

The global encapsulated chocolate flavor market has evolved on the backdrop of new product innovations, and is expected to continue to grow in the same way, during the forecast period.

Key Developments across the Globe:

In October 2015, the Givaudan SA, laid the foundation for a new flavor manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, Pune, India, which is expected to be fully functional in 2018. This move is the company’s largest investment in India since 1998. With this investment, the company is expected to enhance its presence in the Asia Pacific region for encapsulated chocolate flavor.

In June 2017, Balchem Corporation, acquired Innovative Food Processors, Inc.(IFP). IFP is a regional manufacturer of agglomerated microencapsulated flavor in North America. The objective of this was to integrate expertise solutions of IFP in the flavor encapsulation research with the company’s expertise

In March 2017, Firmenish S.A, initiated the construction of its new manufacturing facility for flavors in Zhangjiagang, China. This new plant will enable the company to operate throughout Asia Pacific region for encapsulated chocolate flavor and provide superior services to its customers for

In June 2017, International Flavours and Fragrances (IFF) started a new company, Tastepoint in order to improve its share in the U.S. market. Through Tastepoint, it is expected to cater to increasing demand for encapsulated chocolate flavor in the regional market

Opportunities for Market Participants

Manufacturers could focused on developing innovative products, while complying with regulations for food grade material usage. As the market is dominated by big companies, local players from countries such as China and India can start offering encapsulated chocolate flavor at comparatively lower price. Moreover, growing demand for functional food products in these countries is expected to increase options for various new entrants in the encapsulated chocolate flavor market in the near future. Furthermore, companies need to efficiently blend ingredients, while ensuring taste, flavor and shelf-life stability of finished products is of vital importance. Also, companies need to focus on enhancing encapsulation technology for enhanced product life of encapsulated chocolate flavor in applications such as dairy products, beverages and animal nutrition products.