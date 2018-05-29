Enviro Care Inc. Offers 24/7 Hazardous Material Spill Response Services in Utah

Enviro Care Inc.manages hazardous material and chemical spill clean-up. The company has the personal equipment, and experience to handle all types of spills.

[NORTH SALT LAKE, 05/29/2018] — Enviro Care Inc. responds to spills promptly to help businesses maintain operations. When evaluating spill response emergencies, the company dispatches experienced and fully certified workers to meet every business’ cleanup needs.

Rapid Response and Containment

Enviro Care Inc. responds to hazmat spills quickly and professionally. It contains the spill within the first few hours, with minimal remediation. It keeps its lines open 24/7 and team members stay on-call and active round-the-clock to address every emergency. The company complies with all local, state, and federal guidelines when performing containment and clean-up work.

After containing the spill and cleaning up the hazardous residue, the team packages the waste properly and prepares it for shipment to a waste treatment and disposal facility.

Creating a Site Safety and Health Plan

Before executing a spill response and containment procedure, Enviro Care Inc.helps clients develop a site safety and health plan. During the process, the company gathers relevant photos and written documents. The company’s team is qualified to conduct the remediation operations because of their safety training and certifications. Furthermore, the response experts provide guidance on emergency operations, management, planning, logistics, and more.

Emergency Response Services for Various Hazmat Spills

Enviro Care Inc. takes spills and releases seriously, so clients can expect them to respond accordingly. It aims to get businesses back in operation as soon as possible. The emergency response services the company offers include:

• Water-involved petroleum spills — The dispatch team uses boats, water flotation devices, liquid vacuum tanks, and portable lighting systems to clean up spills.

• Highway spill response – Enviro Care Inc. provides spill response and management services for transportation emergencies and chemical waste scenarios.

• Fixed facility spills – The company’s spill response services extend to large facilities like mines, refineries, processing plants, and more.

About Enviro Care Inc.

Enviro Care Inc. is a dedicated environmental services company. It incorporates eco-friendly practices into its operations, which include waste management, waste transportation, emergency response services, and more.

For more information, visit https://www.envirocareusa.com/.