Insulated Packaging Market : Global Major Key Players Research – Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

An insulated material is the combination of materials that have low thermal conductivity and reduce or prevent the transmission of heat. Various industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, chemicals, cosmetics depend heavily on insulated packaging to protect the product from fire or explosion. Products in these industries needs proper packaging because they are subjected to extreme weather conditions, and pressure while transportation.

The key driver for the growth of insulated packaging market is the rising disposable income, and the growth in packaging industry. This has led to a rise in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and their safety. Other growth drivers for this market are the retailers who mainly focus on the delivering the product safely to the local market. The growth in the packaging industry will result in the increased use of insulated packaging, which will indirectly result in the growth of this market.

Key Players

The key players of global insulated packaging market are Deutsche Post DHL (Germany), E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co. (U.S.), Huhtamaki OYJ (Finland), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Exeltainer (Spain), American Aerogel Corporation (U.S.), Thermal Packaging Solutions (Australia), TemperPack (U.S.), Insulated Products Corp (U.S), and Davis Core & Pad Co.(U.S.)

Regional Analysis of Insulated Packaging Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising middle class population, increase in disposable income, and increase in FMCG sector. The growth of countries such as Japan, India, U.K., and Brazil is mainly due to the improved condition of economy and increasing concern for the product safety. Europe is the second largest market due to the rapid growth in the parent packaging market.

