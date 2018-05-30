Aluminum Composite Panels Market Professional Survey Report 2017, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

Study on Aluminum Composite Panels Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Aluminum Composite Panels Market by application (automotive, advertisement boards, railways, construction), product type (laminating coatings, oxide film, PVDF, polyester), coating base (PE, and PVDF) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Aluminum Composite Panels over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Aluminum Composite Panels Market which includes company profiling of Alcoa, Fairfield Metal LLC, Aludecor, Alcotex Inc., Alubond U.S.A., Euramax, Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc., Hyundai Alcomax Co., Ltd., Yaret, and Interplast. According to the report the Global Aluminum Composite Panels Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 5.7% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global aluminum composite panels market covers segments such as application, product type, and coating base. The application segments include automotive, advertisement boards, railways, construction, and others. On the basis of product type the global aluminum composite panels market is categorized into laminating coatings, oxide film, PVDF, polyester, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of coating base the aluminum composite panels market is segmented as PE, and PVDF.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global aluminum composite panels market such as, Alcoa, Fairfield Metal LLC, Aludecor, Alcotex Inc., Alubond U.S.A., Euramax, Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc., Hyundai Alcomax Co., Ltd., Yaret, and Interplast.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global aluminum composite panels market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of aluminum composite panels market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the aluminum composite panels market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the aluminum composite panels market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Aluminum Composite Panels Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the global Aluminum Composite Panels Market

4. Global Aluminum Composite Panels Market by Application 2017 – 2023

4.1 Automotive

4.2 Advertisement Boards

4.3 Railways

4.4 Construction

4.5 Others

5. Global Aluminum Composite Panels Market by Product Type 2017 – 2023

5.1 Laminating Coatings

5.2 Oxide Film

5.3 PVDF

5.4 Polyester

5.5 Others

6. Global Aluminum Composite Panels Market by Coating Base 2017 – 2023

6.1 PE

6.2 PVDF

7. Global Aluminum Composite Panels Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Aluminum Composite Panels Market by Application

7.1.2 North America Aluminum Composite Panels Market by Product Type

7.1.3 North America Aluminum Composite Panels Market by Coating Base

7.1.4 North America Aluminum Composite Panels Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Aluminum Composite Panels Market by Application

7.2.2 Europe Aluminum Composite Panels Market by Product Type

7.2.3 Europe Aluminum Composite Panels Market by Coating Base

7.2.4 Europe Aluminum Composite Panels Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Composite Panels Market by Application

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Composite Panels Market by Product Type

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Composite Panels Market by Coating Base

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Composite Panels Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Aluminum Composite Panels Market by Application

7.4.2 RoW Aluminum Composite Panels Market by Product Type

7.4.3 RoW Aluminum Composite Panels Market by Coating Base

7.4.4 RoW Aluminum Composite Panels Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 Alcoa

8.2 Fairfield Metal LLC

8.3 Aludecor

8.4 Alcotex Inc.

8.5 Alubond U.S.A.

8.6 Euramax

8.7 Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc.

8.8 Hyundai Alcomax Co., Ltd.

8.9 Yaret

8.10 Interplast

